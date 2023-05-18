Rosamund Pike Couldn’t Watch the Oscars Because She Found the Ceremony ‘Crazy, Horrible’

The Academy Awards isn’t every actor’s cup of tea. Rosamund Pike was once one of a couple of stars who found the Oscars, and award ceremonies in general, a bit hard to sit through.

Rosamund Pike couldn’t stand watching the Oscars

Rosamund Pike | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Pike didn’t mince words when it came to award ceremonies. Whereas some actors may consider winning an award the high point of their careers, Pike once felt the exact opposite.

“I find award ceremonies so often the low point,” she once told Instyle (via FemaleFirst).

Pike was aware that some might not take too kindly towards her opinion. But she didn’t mind being as candid on the matter as other actors with past negative opinions towards award ceremonies.

“These are all the things I probably shouldn’t say – but I find them the low point of the cinematic calendar, because you’re celebrating all these fantastic performances and you have people delivering trite lines in a sort of terribly pretentious manner on stage and sometimes you think, there has got to be a new format for these things,” she said.

The Oscars was no exception, which was a ceremony Pike tried to avoid.

“I can’t watch the Oscars, everybody thanking their mother, their father, their grandparents, their nurse – it’s crazy, horrible,” she said.

How Rosamund Pike felt being nominated for an Oscar for ‘Gone Girl’

Pike would soon find herself in the running herself for her role in Gone Girl. The film saw Pike portraying the emotionally complex Amy Dunne in the adaptation of the best-selling novel. She was delivered the news by her associates while still lying in bed.

“I was asleep and my manager woke me up and then my agent in the UK called. You know, we’ve all been on quite a big journey and it’s totally stunning. I’m stunned. And obviously, I have a six-week baby so it was the first time someone was waking me up not wanting food,” she once told Uproxx.

She felt the award was evidence of the work that director and author, David Fincher and Gillian Flynn, put in to the movie. As flattered as she was by the nomination, however, she asserted that true satisfaction came from seeing all the lives Gone Girl touched.

“It’s very exciting. So, now I’ve been in LA and I’ve been out and about and you’re not the first person who has come up to me and said, ‘I’ve seen this film five times’ or two times or three times. That is the best reward I can tell you,” Pike said.

Rosamund Pike often buries her acting trophies

Pike has accumulated a couple of awards of her own thanks to her performances. She’s received several other trophies for her Gone Girl performance from the likes of the Empire Awards and the Austin Film Critics Association. She’s also been awarded for her roles in other films as well. Her performance in I Care a Lot earned the actor her first Golden Globe.

Although the actor accepted her prizes, she confided that she doesn’t have them on display and often buries them.

“I find it an uneasy thing to display any award in your home. How do people interact with them when they come home? Do they say, ‘Oh wow, look, those are your awards!’ I think it’s awkward, so I bury them in the garden with a little bit showing up, so you can have an enticing glimpse of a hand, or a globe,” Pike once said on The Ellen Show.