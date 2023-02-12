Why Rosé Said BLACKPINK Was ‘Nervous’ About Releasing ‘the Album’

BLACKPINK debuted in 2016, releasing “Whistle” and “BOOMBAYAH” shortly after. It wasn’t until 2020, however, that this K-pop girl group released their first full-length album — The Album. Here’s what Rosé said about the importance of this collection.

When did ‘The Album’ come out? BLACKPINK’s album release date and tracklist

Rosé of BLACKPINK performs onstage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival | Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

BLACKPINK’s in your area, with these idols partnering with fashion houses, Jisoo acting in the K-drama Snowdrop, and Jennie with a scheduled appearance in HBO’s The Idol. In 2022, they released BORN PINK, earning praise from BLINKs and critics alike.

It wasn’t until Oct. 2, 2020, however, that this K-pop group released its first full-length album. The collection was appropriately titled The Album and featured originals with Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

The tracklist for The Album includes “How You Like That,” “Ice Cream” featuring Selena Gomez, Pretty Savage,” “Bet You Wanna” featuring Cardi B, “Lovesick Girls,” “Crazy Over You,” “Love To Hate Me,” and “You Never Know.”

Rosé said BLACKPINK was ‘excited’ and ‘nervous’ to release ‘The Album’

During an interview with the Grammy Awards, the artists elaborated on this music milestone crossed with The Album. The vocalist Rosé said she was “very excited” but nervous regarding this project.

“At the very start, when they said that we were going to [be releasing] our first album, we were very stoked, because we do know that our fans have been waiting for this moment for a very, very long time,” Rosé said. “We were very excited but also nervous at the same time because we do know that it is a big deal.”

The first song released from The Album was “How You Like That,” with its official music video earning over a billion YouTube views. The four idols appeared in a dance video for “Lovesick Girls,” also starring in the “Ice Cream” YouTube video with Gomez.

“It’s the first time we were able to put all of our colors into something,” she continued. “We had mixed feelings, but overall it was very positive vibes, and we were very stoked to be able to finally release the full album.”

Thanks to The Album, BLACKPINK became the first Korean girl group to surpass 1 million pre-orders (as noted by Soompi). On Spotify, both “Lovesick Girls” and “Ice Cream” earned over 400 million plays.

BLACKPINK released ‘BORN PINK’ after ‘The Album’

The Album was the first full-length collection released by BLACKPINK. In 2022, the band premiered their album BORN PINK, complete with “Pink Venom” and “Shut Down.” They subsequently embarked on their world tour, with a scheduled headlining performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Following The Album’s premiere, Rosé branched out as a solo artist. She dropped “On the Ground” and “Gone,” even performing live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Now, music by BLACKPINK is available on most major streaming platforms.