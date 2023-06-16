A royal expert is offering a reason as to why the Duke of Sussex may actually be relieved that he wasn't invited to the Trooping the Colour parade this year.

After the news broke that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were not invited to King Charles III’s Trooping the Colour birthday parade, a royal expert claimed that the Duke of Sussex is likely “relieved” he doesn’t have to attend the event this year.

Prince Harry gives a thumbs up as he leaves London’s High Court after giving testimony in his phone-hacking trial | Carl Court/Getty Images

This is the first time Prince Harry has not been welcome at Trooping the Colour

The duke and duchess being snubbed from this year’s event was reported by the Daily Mail‘s Richard Eden who said: “I hear that Prince Harry and Meghan have not been invited to the king’s birthday parade. It will be the first time in Harry’s life that he has not been welcome at the monarch’s official birthday celebrations. This year’s event is particularly significant because it is the first since his father succeeded the throne last September.”

Royal historian and author Tessa Dunlop noted that the Sussexes were at the event last year, but they did not have any roles in the parade and other festivities.

“Last year [Harry] attended the Trooping of the Colour because his one-time commander-and-chief, the queen, was celebrating her Platinum Jubilee. But even then he and Meghan cut [to] shadowy civilian figures, seen briefly in a window,” she told The Mirror.

The couple also attended the Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II’s reign but did not have prominent seating and were booed by a crowd outside St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Expert claims Harry is ‘relieved’ to miss the event this year as William’s role ‘chaffed’ him

Dunlop shared her thoughts on Harry missing the event and believes the Duke of Sussex is “relieved” that he does not have to attend this year and one reason has to do with Prince William.

“Prince Harry is not coming to the king’s inaugural Trooping of the Colour, when for the first time since 1986 Britain’s monarch will be mounted taking the salute,” Dunlop explained. “Harry is no longer a working royal. Trooping the Colour is a job for our working royals. The key word there is ‘job.’ Saturday will see them dressed up and on parade doing what they do best, providing the military, which depends on its hierarchical structures, with a symbolic figurehead.”

She added: “When the Sussexes made an appearance at Trooping of the Colour as working royals before the pandemic, Harry — never an honorary colonel like his brother — was not accorded a role on horseback.

Prince William (in his role as Colonel of the Welsh Guards) returns to Buckingham Palace on horseback after carrying out The Colonel’s Review | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

“We now know that playing second fiddle to William chaffed and I suspect [Harry] is also relieved that courtesy of his new civilian identity he does not have to cross the Atlantic for yet another ceremonial pit-stop.”

The expert concluded: “With family tensions unresolved, these days the prince’s priority in Britain is his many legal cases. Harry is a changed man — he has opted for America and freedom from an institution over the British royal family and their unique version of duty.”