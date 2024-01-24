One royal historian thinks the Duchess of Sussex had a plan even before she married Prince Harry and it didn't involve being a "hard-working royal."

It seems like so long ago now that royal fans lined the streets of Windsor and millions more from around the world tuned in to watch Britain’s Prince Harry and American actor Meghan Markle tie the knot. Many royal watchers were so excited about Meghan joining England’s most famous family. But within two years of becoming a working royal, the duke and duchess decided to quit that life and moved to the U.S.

While there have been several theories out there about why they chose to leave, one royal biographer believes Meghan had a “plan all along” and “never had any intention” of being a hard-working member of the royal family.

Meghan Markle attends the Anzac Day at Westminster Abbey in London with Prince Harry | ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Meghan couldn’t believe she ‘wasn’t getting paid’ to be a working royal

By her own admission, life in the royal family isn’t what Meghan thought it would be and she had a hard time adjusting. She also didn’t realize just how much work the job required her to do.

In her infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey after she and Harry stepped down, the duchess told the former talk show host that the royal tours she went on were “exhausting.”

“Those tours are — I’m sure they have beautiful pictures and it looks vibrant and all of that is true. It’s also really exhausting. So, I was fried,” Meghan said.

Not only were the tours “exhausting” but Harry’s wife reportedly thought she should’ve been “getting paid” for the numerous walkabouts and engagements they had to do in the U.K.

In an excerpt from Valentine Low’s book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown shared by The Times, the author wrote: “Although she enjoyed the attention, Meghan failed to understand the point of all those walkabouts, shaking hands with countless strangers.” And members of the staff heard her saying: “I can’t believe I’m not getting paid for this.”

Author claims the duchess had a plan and wasn’t going to ‘pull her weight’

Meghan Markle attends day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Another author and royal historian, Hugo Vickers, thinks Meghan’s complaints are because she never had “any intention” of doing any real work after marrying Harry and had a “plan” to bolt all along.

Vickers told Page Six: “Meghan Markle had no intention of pulling her weight. She surely had a little plan from the start, which did not include being a hard-working supportive member of the royal family. Harry got on well with his family before he married. Afterwards? I rest my case.”

During her time as a working royal in 2018 and 2019, Meghan did a total of 179 engagements. By comparison, Prince William does around that many in just one year, while King Charles completes more than double that annually. And the monarch’s sister, Princess Anne, who is often referred to as the “hardest-working royal” in the family, has had some years when she clocked more than 500 engagements.