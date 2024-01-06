Find out what a few royal experts have said about why they think the Duchess of Sussex is still "jealous" of the Princess of Wales.

Some royal watchers pitted Meghan Markle and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) against each other the moment Meghan married Prince Harry. After the duke and duchess stepped down as working royals, there was a chance to calm all that chatter. But then Meghan spoke about Kate in the first few minutes of her televised interview with Oprah Winfrey by discussing their bridesmaid dress drama. Meghan also appeared to take a shot at her sister-in-law during the Sussexes’ Netflix docuseries when she claimed Kate wasn’t a “hugger.”

According to some royal experts, even though it’s been years since Meghan and Harry left the U.K. the duchess still harbors a lot of “jealousy” toward the princess for one reason.

Author believes Meghan’s ‘jealousy’ stems from her losing the battle to be queen

Author and journalist Tom Bower holds the opinion that Meghan is “jealous” of Kate to this day and spoke to Closer about why that could be.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton attend the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships | Clive Mason/Getty Images

“Meghan Markle is jealous of everything Kate Middleton has … Kate is glowing, Kate is successful, Kate is popular — everything that Meghan wanted,” Bower told the publication. “Meghan wants to be the queen. She doesn’t want to be five in the succession [with Harry]. Meghan could never trump Kate — absolutely not at all.”

Bower added that the duchess seems to still be fighting a losing battle saying: “Everything she tries undermines her status and instead of going back to the privacy she said she needed — and why she had to leave Britain — every time she steps out into the spotlight, she loses a bit more. She just cannot win.”

Bower isn’t alone in his belief that the Duchess of Sussex is “jealous” of the Princess of Wales. A number of other royal commentators have said the same thing over the years.

Following the release of the Sussexes’ docuseries in 2022, commentator Sophie Corcoran declared: “This entire documentary has stemmed from a hatred and a jealousy of Kate. That is the reason this entire thing exists and the entire problem with the royal family and Harry and Meghan exist. Meghan cannot stand Kate because Kate is beautiful, she is elegant, she is going to be queen, and she is the center of attention. Meghan will never be the center of attention.”

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle arrive on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle to view tributes to Queen Elizabeth II | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

And before 2023 came to a close, a royal-bashing book titled Endgame was released. It was written by Omid Scobie who over the years has been labeled as “Meghan’s mouthpiece.” Although he has denied that, it’s widely believed that he got the information for his book from the former Suits star or someone in her camp.

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell thinks it’s pretty “obvious” that the content in Endgame “came from close sources to Harry and Meghan.” He also claimed that what Kate has is “a bitter pill” for Harry’s wife to swallow.

“Kate hasn’t put a foot wrong and Kate has something which Meghan doesn’t have — class,” Burrell opined. “Class is timeless. Kate doesn’t have to answer back. She just has to keep doing what she’s doing because she’s doing it perfectly. You can see our king and queen in waiting doing exactly what we want them to do. They are going to be sat on the throne one day. Harry and Meghan aren’t and that must be a very bitter pill to swallow, knowing that Kate will have everything at her disposal and she has a wonderful family and a loving husband beside her, and that must rankle.”