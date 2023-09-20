Tom Bower believes that the Duchess of Sussex is already planning her next big public project.

Meghan Markle‘s return to public life is reportedly calculated, claims a royal biographer. The Duchess of Sussex, who remained silent as her husband, Prince Harry, exposed the royal family in his biography Spare, has become more visible in recent months. She capped off a public return at the 2023 Invictus Games in Germany in early September 2023. However, are Meghan’s machinations all part of a larger plan to position her for future projects and the ultimate professional power move?

A royal biographer believes Meghan Markle’s next move will truly upend the royal family

Royal biographer Tom Bower, who wrote Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, told GBNews that Meghan Markle’s next power move will truly upend the royal family. He believes he has his finger on what she has planned next.

“I believe she is writing her memoirs,” Bower began. “It will be a huge money spinner.”

He continued, “What we have [between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle] seen this past week [at the Invictus Games 2023] is absolute media manipulation of the most extraordinary kind. It was clearly all set up.”

“We shouldn’t have to admire what she and Harry are doing. They have shared lies in Spare, in interviews. Meghan’s lies; we shouldn’t afford them a platform.”

“The Sussex’s are using it [the 2023 Invictus Games] for their own promotion,” Bower concluded. “That is what’s so nauseating.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are trying to ‘separate’ their brands for a reason, says royal commentator

Tom Bower believes that the separation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s brands is essential for their survival in the public eye. He says this is a “desperate” attempt to be “seen.”

“What’s interesting is they haven’t got a platform anymore,” Bower states. “No magazine is going to interview Meghan Markle anymore.”

“Spotify and Netflix are not going to commission them to do any more reports. So they are desperate to be seen,” he continued.

“They used the Invictus Games as a platform for promotion,” the author believes. Bower believes the couple should take a page from Prince Wiliam and Kate Middleton, who share just enough information, but not too much, in the public eye.

“He is so popular in America,” Bower states. This is in contrast to Meghan and Harry, who live there and “are not.”

What’s next for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry professionally?

Meghan Markle signed with talent agency William Morris Endeavor earlier in 2023. They plan on representing her on all platforms.

However, Prince Harry is reportedly headed to Africa to film a documentary for Netflix. He will reportedly walk in his mother Princess Diana’s shoes.

The late Princess of Wales traveled to Africa to campaign against landmines shortly before her death. Diana was killed in a car accident in August 1997.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain contractually obligated to Netflix to produce content for the streaming channel. Their most recent endeavor subsequently focused on The Invictus Games, titled Heart of Invictus.