Angela Levin, who once had exclusive access to Prince Harry at Kensington Palace, discusses if he and Meghan Markle have a future as a couple.

After months of speculation regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage status, a royal biographer claims that the couple is involved in a “pre-separation separation.” The comment comes on the heels of a new professional project that could potentially keep the couple apart in the near future.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photographed during a visit to Titanic Belfast maritime museum on March 23, 2018, in Belfast, Nothern Ireland | Andrew Parsons/ Pool/Getty Images

Royal biographer not surprised by rumors of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex split

Royal biographer Angela Levin, who wrote Harry: A Biography of a Prince, is unsurprised by rumors that he and Meghan Markle are experiencing marriage difficulties. She subsequently shared her opinion of the duo after months of public struggles as they carved out an identity separate from the royal family in the United States.

“I’m not in the least bit surprised,” Levin said of rumors regarding the Sussex’s marriage. “They are going along two parallel lines at the moment.”

She discussed the news of the couple’s potential move to Malibu from Montecito after it was reported they were looking at homes in the area. But she says a more critical element regarding Harry and Meghan’s relationship is at play. “There is a pre-separation separation as well.”

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spending time apart?

Royal biographer Angela Levin knows Prince Harry well. She accompanied him on many engagements and had exclusive access to him at Kensington Palace.

Levin discussed rumors regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s separation. She detailed the couple’s upcoming professional schedules, which could place them on two different continents.

“Harry will be going to Africa to try and do a documentary where he tries to walk in his mother, Princess Diana’s footsteps,” Angela Levin said. “This is a huge thing for him to do.”

However, she believes, “If it [the project] has anything to do with his mother, he needs someone there to help him. Harry still cries.”

“He still thinks about her [Princess Diana] every day. He still thinks she talks to him and tells him what to do.”

Therefore, rumors that Meghan would not accompany her husband to Africa caused the royal biographer to question the former actor’s motives. Why wouldn’t she assist her husband during what could potentially be a very emotional journey?

Why isn’t Meghan Markle accompanying Prince Harry to Africa?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Nyanga township, during their royal tour of South Africa on September 23, 2019, in Cape Town, South Africa | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly sealed their love in South Africa weeks after meeting. They discussed the whirlwind trip in their Netflix series, Harry & Meghan.

They said they camped together in Okavango Delta — a stunning 5,800 square mile wetland in Botswana’s safari country. But they have not visited the country for personal reasons together since.

However, Angela Levin doesn’t think Meghan is too keen on returning to the country where she and Harry fell in love. “She visited there once. I don’t think she’s keen on going back,” Levin stated.

Levin said of the professional separation, “He could be gone five minutes or five months. Netflix is very demanding, and [he could be gone] very long.”

She weighed in on whether or not distance would continue to drive a wedge between the Sussexes. Levin believes that thus far, one of them is shouldering most of the burden regarding their personal struggles.

“I think Meghan will be blaming Harry for absolutely everything. To be completely honest,” she said.

Netflix has not yet confirmed Prince Harry’s Africa documentary. The couple has not addressed rumors of struggles within their marriage publicly.