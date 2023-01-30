Royal Biographer Warns Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘Move Forward’ Before Even Their Staunchest Supporters Experience ‘Fatigue’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spent the better part of three years complaining about the royal family. After stepping down from their roles as senior working royals in early 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have left the United Kingdom, moved to a mansion in Montecito, California, and have earned millions airing their grievances. Now, royal biographer Omid Scobie is warning Harry and Meghan to “move forward” before even their staunchest supporters experience Sussex ‘fatigue.’

Will Prince Harry and King Charles III have a ‘peace summit’ before the coronation?

As Harry has been making his rounds in the media to promote his memoir Spare, rumors have started to swirl in the UK that a reconciliatory meeting was in the works between Harry, King Charles, and other key royals.

When ITV’s Tom Bradby asked Harry if he would attend the coronation were he to receive an invitation, the prince replied, “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”

However, the author of the Sussexes unofficial biography Finding Freedom — Omid Scobie — says a peace summit isn’t going to happen. He also pointed out that there’s no guarantee that Harry and Meghan will actually attend King Charles’ coronation.

“I’ve seen reports saying that there will be some kind of family summit before then for Charles to have these conversations with Harry and Meghan. From what I understand from sources, this is not true at all,” Scobie said recently on the Common Sense YouTube channel.

Royal biographer Omid Scobie warns the Sussexes to ‘move forward’ before their staunchest supporters experience ‘fatigue’

Between Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series and his book, the Sussexes have made an avalanche of accusations against the royal family over just the past few weeks alone. At this point, Scobie says that people are going to start to experience fatigue when it comes to the duke and duchess — no matter if their claims are valid or not.

“I do think that they’re in a slightly risky spot where they need to be aware of the fact that this has to be the line drawn,” the author said. “Otherwise, I think people — even the most staunch supporters — will start to feel the frustration of not seeing the couple move forward or find that happiness they talk about. So I think that now is the time where they have to move forward as well.”

Scobie believes that if Prince Harry and Meghan don’t move on from their royal complaints and their pursuit of happiness, they’ll “become synonymous with drama for the rest of their lives.”

Is the public already tired of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Scobie wonders if it’s possible for a regular person not to have Sussex fatigue at this point. He says he feels it’s his duty to follow it every step of the way, but he can understand how general members of the public have had enough of hearing about royal dramas in general.

“It’s why their polls, their popularity polls go down and down because ultimately they are making people feel uncomfortable with the things that they are talking about,” Scobie explained.

“Sure, there are also people that think enough is enough, we’re tired of hearing about you, we’ve got Meghan and Harry fatigue – stop whining. There are also really valid conversations that just make people feel freaked out.”

Following the release of Spare, a poll of UK adults found that Harry’s popularity has plummeted to an all-time low at -38, with Meghan’s even lower at -42. In a second poll, 42 percent of UK citizens said that Harry has “done more damage to the royal family” than his uncle, Prince Andrew.