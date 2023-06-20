Meghan Markle 'not even there' for some Archetypes interviews says royal commentator.

A royal commentator dropped a significant bombshell regarding Meghan Markle‘s Archetypes podcast for Spotify. She was “not even there” for the interviews she conducted, except in certain circumstances when a major celebrity was spoken to.

Meghan Markle recording an episode of her Spotify podcast ‘Archetypes’ | Spotify Podcasts/Instagram

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield joined TalkTV’s Cristo Foufas to discuss the news of the Sussexes’ Spotify deal ending. In a video clip, Schofield, who also hosts her podcast, To Di For Daily, examined the number of hours of content the couple delivered over three years—a total of 13.

Schofield said, “I’m sure that when Spotify cut them that check, they believed they would get the same kind of juicy content as Spare, the Oprah Winfrey interview, and the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. They hoped people would claw and clamor to hear about the drama within the royal family.”

However, she said, “What they got was Paris Hilton and Mariah Carey. And Meghan Markle, talking about herself in a very inauthentic way.”

It was then that Schofield dropped a bombshell. She claims that an Archetypes producer did most of the interviews, and Meghan came in behind them and just recorded audio.

“So Meghan wasn’t there for a lot of the interviews. Meghan was there for the big-time celebrities. But the experts were talking to a producer, and then Meghan would come in later and drop questions,” Schofield claims.

Celebrities Meghan spoke to during Archetypes‘ 13-episode run were Andy Cohen, Trevor Noah, Judd Apatow, Issa Rae, Constance Wu, Margaret Cho, Lisa Ling, and Serena Williams.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lost $20M in Spotify exit

With the dissolution of their Spotify contract, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will lose a good deal of the $20M payout for their original deal. Schofield said the agreement was for the streaming platform to monetize the couple’s brand over multiple seasons. Harry and Meghan, in return, would provide the platform with long-term content.

“The first thing they produced was a very cringe Christmas special with Tyler Perry and Elton John,” Schofield said. “Then we got a total 180 turn that Meghan would do a podcast herself.”

However, she believes that Harry and Meghan’s contract with Spotify ended early because they were no longer “working together.” Schofield, who hosts her own Spotify podcast, explained several ways Meghan could have monetized the podcast.

“If Meghan wanted to save face, she could have utilized one of those opportunities. She could have done a subscription-based service for her fans. She could have pursued her own sponsor,” she claimed. The royal commentator believes the couple is not getting their original negotiated sum in full because they did not deliver the content they were contractually obligated to pay.

To move forward, Harry and Meghan need to ‘lay off the negativity’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed in Ireland in 2018 | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Royal commentator Kinsley Schofield believes that to move forward, both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have to “lay off the negativity.” She thinks they are “stuck in the past.”

“I don’t think other people want to be there with them anymore,” Schofield says. “I think people are ready to move on.”

“They are a beautiful couple, and they have two beautiful children. Celebrate your life, be happy,” she suggested.

“I think people want that for them. And I think if we all saw more joy and happiness from them, the attitude toward them might shift,” Schofield said.

The royal commentator believes the couple is “toxic” and “dwells in the past and the negative.” She said that most royalists think Harry and Meghan “live in their own world” and people “can’t relate to what they complain about.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not shared further details regarding new projects. The couple live in Montecito, CA, with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.