Attention all husbands: Do not do to your wife what Prince William did to the Princess of Wales in front of people during a recent event.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) often appear as the perfect couple and therefore even the smallest instance that’s imperfect is magnified and dissected by royal watchers everywhere.

As we’re reminded that they are not perfect and only human, a royal expert is warning husbands everywhere not to do something Prince William did to his wife in a public setting.

Kate Middleton and Prince William depart after the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle | Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images

What Prince William said to Kate that garnered reactions from around the world

William and Kate made headlines when they attended the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Saudi architect Rajwa Al-Saif on June 1, 2023.

The pair scored high marks with their fashion choices as they had a couple of wardrobe changes during the evening. The Prince of Wales looked sharp in two different suits and Kate stunned in a blush dress and later a shimmering pink gown. But the thing people couldn’t stop talking about days later was a video that made the rounds showing Will and Kate speaking to the bride and groom in a receiving line after they reached the front of the queue.

In the clip, William was rushing Kate along making gestures and saying “Chop, chop” and “Keep going.”

Commentator warns all the husbands out there not to do what William did to his wife

In an episode of Podcast Royal, hosts Rachel Burchfield and Jessica Robinson revisited the viral moment and warned other husbands not to do the same thing William did.

While Burchfield admitted that she didn’t think the prince was being disrespectful, she said she could “sense Kate’s tension” afterward and exclaimed: “Husbands, do not do this! Don’t do this!”

She then added: “William told Kate to ‘chop chop’ as she spoke to the bride. First of all William, you were talking to the bride forever, dude, and then Kate gets up there and she’s talking to her for like no time at all and then he’s like ‘chop, chop’ — no! I know he wasn’t doing it to be disrespectful, I don’t think so. But you can kind of sense Kate’s tension as they were walking off, or at least I could.”

Both podcast hosts agreed it was a “relatable” moment though and something many other couples do “in real life” when one person is ready to leave but their spouse continues talking.

Body language expert Judi James also weighed in on the subject and told Express: “While [William] has clearly moved on from the meet and greet with the bride and groom, Kate stands talking to the bride in an animated and very friendly way.

“She is not causing a ‘log jam’ but holding up the queue and the next guests are still talking to the groom, so there appears to be no logical reason for William to hurry his wife along, especially as she only adds a few seconds to the conversation. Whether he says ‘chop chop’ his hand gesture alone is bad enough, with a winding gesture that would normally imply that time is running out.”