Here's why one commentator doesn't think the Duke of Sussex will be too happy if the duchess decides to go back to acting.

Prior to meeting Prince Harry, Meghan Markle starred in the legal drama Suits playing the role of Rachel Zane. Following the popularity of the show after it became available to stream on Netflix, there was an announcement that a new show called Suits: LA is in the works. There’s also been chatter about a reboot of the original series, and of course everyone wants to know if the Duchess of Sussex would be part of that.

But at least one commentator thinks a return to acting for Meghan might not be welcome by Harry because of a major concern he’d have with it.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the closing ceremony of the 2023 Invictus Games in Duesseldorf, Germany | LEON KUEGELER/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry’s big concern if Meghan goes back to acting, particularly in ‘Suits’

After several misteps in 2023 and landing on the “Biggest Losers” list, the Sussexes vowed that 2024 would be their “year of redemption.” That sent rumors flying that Meghan is making a big Hollywood comeback. And now with all the talk about a Suits reboot, many are wondering if she would join the cast if that were to happen.

Royal historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop doesn’t think Meghan’s husband would be on board with her doing so because the duke would find it too “challenging” to watch her onscreen in intimate scenes.

Dunlop told OK! magazine: “Harry, for understandable reasons, would be worried about Meghan going back into Suits and appearing in love scenes like she has before. He has admitted it was hard for him to watch before. He’s only human and wouldn’t want to have to watch her in intimate scenes with other men.”

Patrick J. Adams as Michael Ross, Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in ‘Suits’ season 4 | Ian Watson/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

What Meghan and Harry have done so far in 2024

Meghan hasn’t been seen out much since 2024 began aside from a surprise appearance at the Bob Marley: One Love premiere with Harry in Jamaica.

The prince meanwhile also attended the Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards, where he was honored. And the annual NFL Honors where he presented the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award which went to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward.

Regarding his appearance at NFL Honors, body language and behavioral expert Darren Stanton observed that the duke looked to be feeling “strong” and “confident” about himself.

Prince Harry presents the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award at the 13th Annual NFL Honors | Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Live Casino Stanton noted that “Prince Harry came across as hugely confident when he spoke at the NFL Man of the Year Awards. He did show a bit of nervousness in the beginning, but I think it was more excitement. He couldn’t look in one direction when he was speaking and he was moving his hands around when he was delivering his jokes.

“In terms of his on-stage presence, Harry remained strong, secure, and confident. It’s clear Harry was feeling good about himself and felt in control of the situation. He was happy to be there and felt comfortable in his own skin. His nerves didn’t get the better of him. His smiles were genuine and he was open with the crowd, showing another level of honesty with the audience that we don’t normally see. He comes across as authentic and trustworthy — and he didn’t feel the need to fake any emotion. Harry has found his place. He showed signals of pride, which tells us he was at his most confident self.”

