Royal Commentator Warns Who Could Seek ‘Revenge’ on Prince Harry Now and Tell His ‘Deepest Secrets’

Prince Harry did not hold back in his memoir Spare. The Duke of Sussex included a number of revelations that even his biggest fans never thought they’d hear. He also, as expected, made several allegations against a few members of his family.

Now, it’s being claimed that others may seek “revenge” against him and put out things the prince didn’t want the world to hear. Here’s what a commentator has said about who could bring up Harry’s most personal stories that he doesn’t want everyone to know.

Prince Harry is seen leaving ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ following appearance | Gotham/GC Image

Royal writer reveals Harry’s personal stories could be leaked in ‘revenge’

For as personal as Harry got in his book there’s still much more about him we don’t know. And according to a columnist, “Harry should be aware of the risks of a member of the royal inner circle leaking stories about him to the media.”

The duke has repeatedly complained about stories being planted and leaked to the press by the Firm, and The Australian’s media writer Sophie Elsworth told Sky News: “Revenge is sweet. It’s whether the royal family will seek revenge. I think they’ve got far more class than Harry. I don’t think they’ll do that.”

However, she added: “What goes around comes around. He’s trashed them, he’s made a fortune out of it and we should watch this space because I wouldn’t be surprised if there is some leaking on him that will do him immense damage.”

In addition, sources have told Radar that could be the case as “staffers of the Firm” are determined to “discredit Harry at any opportunity.” And “it wouldn’t surprise Harry if the royals spilled some of his deepest secrets to the media.”

The duke reportedly believes this person could seek revenge on him as well

Prince Harry is seen on a rainy day with his dog in Montecito, California | MEGA/GC Images

Prior to the release of his memoir, it was reported that Harry was very worried that one staffer in particular might go public with stories. Royal expert Neil Sean claimed on his YouTube channel Neil Sean’s Daily News Headlines, that person is the late Queen Elizabeth II‘s personal dresser and assistant Angela Kelly.

“One of the late queen’s closest confidants was none other than the personal dresser Angela Kelly,” Sean stated (per Express). “According to a very good source, it is Angela that Harry now fears the most. She had a three-book deal, two books have already come out … she is putting pen to paper on her third book. We know that the late monarch would have discussed many private things with Angela, and this is worrying Prince Harry.”

Not only did the duke and Kelly disagree in the lead-up to Harry and Meghan’s wedding, but Sean believes that Kelly was likely one of those people Harry was referring to when he voiced concerns in a Today show interview over whether the queen had “the right people around her.” Sean explained: “This could be Ms. Kelly’s opportunity to give her own version of events and personal thoughts on Megxit, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as well as Prince Andrew. She could not have been closer to the queen. She is someone Harry should be very nervous of.”

Prince Harry has ‘no regrets’ about how his memoir turned out

But despite these reports that the royals or their aides could take revenge, others have insisted that Harry has “no regrets” over what he wrote in Spare and is “relieved” that his story is finally out there.

A guest who attended the wedding vow renewal ceremony of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi with Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, revealed to Page Six that the prince is very pleased with Spare and the success its had.

“Harry said he was really happy about the success of the book and the reaction to it,” the fellow guest told the publication. “He said he had no regrets about any of the revelations, and he’s relieved to have gotten his story out into the world.”