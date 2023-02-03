Royal Correspondent Reveals What Prince William and Kate Middleton Tell Staffers Not to Do so Things Aren’t ‘Stuffy’ for Their Children

Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) have always said that they want to give their three children “normal childhoods.” They also understand that’s a tall task given they are members of Britain’s most famous family. But William and his wife have spoken over the years about little things they have done to try and build some normalcy for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Now a royal author is revealing one rule Will and Kate implemented with their staffers years ago to make sure things don’t feel too formal or “stuffy” for the children in their downtime at home.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis with their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton arriving at Lambrook School | Jonathan Brady – Pool/Getty Images

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have begun doing royal engagements with their parents

The Waleses’ two older children have already started doing royal engagements with their parents.

Prince George has been showing up at sporting events and other functions with William and Kate as they prepare him for his future role.

Princess Charlotte has started doing engagements recently as well. She attended Day 5 of the 2022 Commonwealth games with her mom and dad to watch a hockey match and swim meets at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre. Prior to that, the couple’s daughter visited Cardiff Castle in Wales with her parents and George as part of the royal family’s tour for Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations in June 2022.

The Wales’ rule for staffers to keep things from being ‘stuffy’

Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Kate Middleton standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

But when the little ones aren’t doing public appearances with their parents and relaxing at home, Will and Kate try to keep their children’s lives from feeling too “stuffy.”

There are many formalities for people who work in an office of the royal household but the Prince of Wales has changed one of those rules to make sure things are more laid-back.

In his book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, royal correspondent Valentine Low reveals that ever since “William and Kate’s children were young William told his staff that he did not want them wearing suits when they were in the office” with a household source stating that “he wants it to be casual … The kids run around the office and he does not want it to be stuffy.”

The Princess of Wales’ recently launched an early childhood initiative

‘By focusing our collective time, energy & resources on these most preventative years, we can make a huge difference.’



Find out from The Princess of Wales why we've launched #ShapingUs and what we hope to achieve through this important work.@KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/2bbazpt4E3 — The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood (@Earlychildhood) January 31, 2023

And when it comes to other children, Kate has researched and spoken about the importance of early childhood development. In Jan. 2023, the Princess of Wales launched the “Shaping Us” campaign designed to raise awareness of the critical importance of early childhood.

According to the royal family’s website: “Shaping Us is a new long-term campaign from The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood which aims to transform the issue from one of scientific interest to one of the most strategically important topics of our time.”

In a video posted on the foundation’s Twitter account the princess said: “The way we develop, through our experiences, relationships, and surroundings during our early childhood, fundamentally shapes our whole lives. It affects everything from our ability to form relationships and thrive at work, to our mental and physical well-being as adults and the way we parent our own children.

“These are the most preventative years. By focusing our collective time, energy, and resources to build a supportive, nurturing world around the youngest members of our society and those caring for them, we can make a huge difference to the health and happiness of generations to come.”