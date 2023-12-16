The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex's feud has gotten worse over the years and one commentator believes it won't heal until after their father is gone.

Even before Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their royal duties, the public learned that Harry and his brother, Prince William, were feuding.

Time hasn’t healed their rift, in fact, it’s gotten worse as the Sussexes have dragged the Prince and Princess of Wales’ (formerly known as Kate Middleton) names through the mud. And the deaths of the princes’ grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, weren’t enough to bring them together and reconcile. But one royal commentator thinks that another loss in the future could.

King Charles’ former butler thinks the monarch will try to heal the rift between his sons

Grant Harrold, who worked as King Charles’s butler from 2004 to 2011, talked about the fallout between the brothers and said it’s not something he ever thought would happen because of how close they used to be.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Harrold said: “I don’t think anyone who knew them both could have predicted it. They were best friends and thick as thieves. There are some brothers that don’t always get on but Harry and William were closer than close. They shared so much together, including friends. I have fond memories of riding in cars with them and they had such a playful dynamic. They would have banter together and even get into play fights. And this was in their twenties!”

Harrold added that King Charles is a forgiving person and it’s possible he will step in soon and try to heal the rift between his sons.

“Charles is not one to hold a grudge and it will be very painful for him to see his sons not speaking,” Harrold explained. “His aim will be to get the brothers together so they can put this nonsense behind them. It will be hard for William, though. Since Harry has spoken so much and revealed certain things, William will have lost that trust. It’s hard to get back.”

Commentator suggest that Prince William and Prince Harry’s feud will outlive their father

Wondery Media podcasts host Brooke Siffrinn also thinks that the monarch and Harry will likely be able to repair their relationship in the not-too-distant future telling Express: “I think, if there’s any hope of anyone working out the feud, it is probably Harry and Charles. I think Charles really does love Harry, obviously, that’s his son.”

However, she believes the rift between the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex may last until after Charles’s death.

She opined: “I think, maybe someday down the road, maybe when Charles passes away, I hate to say that, those two, it will just be them at that point. Like maybe they’ll find a way, when they’re older to be like, ‘You know, this was stupid, none of this matters, let’s put it all aside.’”