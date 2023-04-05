Royal Expert Predicts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Be ‘Sidelined’ and ‘Shunned’ at Coronation: ‘Too Many Bridges Have Been Burned’

A royal expert predicts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a cold reception at King Charles’ coronation if they attend. According to the expert, the Sussexes are in a “lose-lose” situation over whether to accept or decline the invitation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Expert says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face ‘lose-lose’ situation with coronation

Will Prince Harry and Meghan attend the king’s coronation? There has been plenty of speculation, with one expert believing the couple is in a “lose-lose” situation.

Royal expert Christopher Andersen, author of The King, weighed in on the matter, telling Fox News Digital, “It’s really lose-lose for the Sussexes unless the rest of the family suddenly decides to do an about-face and embrace them.”

He continued, “I don’t see that happening. There is too much bitterness there. Too many bridges have been burned.”

Andersen noted, “So, if Harry and Meghan attend the coronation, they will almost certainly be sidelined and visibly shunned. If they don’t go, it will look as if Harry is turning his back on his birthright, the royal family, and the institution of the monarchy itself.”

He added, “It’s really tragic that both sides have allowed things to go so far south.”

PR expert says a Harry and Meghan no-show could be ‘fatal’

Public relations expert Edward Coram James shared his thoughts on why Harry and Meghan’s potential no-show could be “fatal” all around, telling Express, “A no-show by the Sussexes risks cutting off the final strand holding the family together.”

Coram James noted, “It would make the Sussexes less relevant and thus less marketable to the public, so jeopardizing their careers.”

Additionally, the PR expert said that Harry and Meghan could “come out looking ungrateful, aggressive and unwilling to accept peace offerings or olive branches.”

He shared, “In a universe in which the damage already caused by the rift is still recoverable from, at least in part, a no-show would be the fatal, irreversible blow, both in the public perception as well, potentially, as within the family itself.”

Coram James added, “It risks drawing out the conflict over the long term.”

Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di For Daily podcast also shared her thoughts about Harry and Meghan attending the coronation.

She told Fox News Digital, “I’m confident that Harry and Meghan are savvy enough to know that their connection to the royal family is their brand’s strongest selling point, so they have got to suck it up and nurture that element no matter how bruised their egos are.”

Schofield continued, “I initially wondered if Meghan would stay at home in California. But then we saw clearly orchestrated paparazzi photos throughout Los Angeles that let us know Meghan was ready to be front and center again after taking a backseat for Harry’s Spare spree.”

Schofield added, “If Harry and Meghan were not to attend the coronation — a long shot — there would undoubtedly be relief felt by senior members of the royal family.”

According to the royal expert, it’s the Sussex brand that stands to “take the biggest hit.”

She explained, “Harry’s family does not trust the couple and is visibly uncomfortable when they are near. It would be Harry and Meghan’s brand that would take the biggest hit… not their relationship with their family.”