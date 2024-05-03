Prince Harry and Prince William have not been on the best terms in years. Now, the experts are reporting that Harry and William are unlikely to even see each other during Harry's upcoming UK trip.

When Prince Harry first announced his plans to return to the United Kingdom in May, many people thought it would be a great opportunity for Harry to bring Meghan Markle and the children — and for them all to spend time with the other royals. However, we’ve now learned that Meghan does not plan to attend the Invictus Games ceremony that’s bringing Harry back across the pond. And in other disappointing news, at least one royal expert claims there is little chance that Harry and Prince William will even see each other during the trip. Though, that could be more due to Kate’s recovery than anything else.

Prince Harry and Prince William | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Prince William might not spend time together during UK trip

Harry and William have been on thin ice with each other for several years now. The two brothers first rose suspicions about a royal rift back in late 2018, and it’s been proven true as the two hardly spend any time together these days. Now, at least one royal expert claims Harry and William might not even get together during Harry’s upcoming trip — and they didn’t see each other when Harry visited his father in February, either.

“Kate is still being treated and recovering, and her stress I would directly associate with Prince Harry and his book,” royal expert Andrew Pierce said on YouTube show “The Reaction,” according to Express, adding that there is “not a chance” the two men get together in May.

Of course, it’s impossible to know whether Harry and William will get together until it either happens or doesn’t, but it wouldn’t surprise us if Harry wanted to pay Kate Middleton a visit to at least wish her well. Prior to the royal drama, Harry and Kate were quite close.

Prince William and Prince Harry | Toby Melville/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Is there a chance Prince Harry and Prince William will ever reconcile?

Never say never, right? Harry has not spoken much about his brother in quite some time, and William has never publicly said a word about the royal rift. It seems that, with so much having happened in the royal family this year, it’s the right time for the brothers to come together. If they don’t at this point, then it’s hard to imagine they ever will.

With that said, the two still share common ground: They both have children. As the kids grow up, they might want to develop a relationship with one another, which could give William and Harry an opportunity to reconnect down the road. For now, though, unless Harry does end up meeting with William during his upcoming trip, it’s hard to see the two brothers looking past their drama any time soon.