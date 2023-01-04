Royal Expert Says Kate Middleton Replaced Prince Harry as Prince William’s ‘Support Act’

It’s in with Kate Middleton and out with Prince Harry for Prince William. A royal expert says the Prince of Wales has, in recent years, found a “support act” in his wife after his estrangement from his brother.

Gone is the Duke of Sussex as his older brother’s “support act.” Instead, there’s what he called a “wedge” between them. So who is there for William as he’s now first in the line of succession? According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, his wife, Kate Middleton, is his “support act.”

“The last couple of years have been challenging. We’ve had the brothers falling out and Megxit and I think it has been difficult for William,” Nicholl said (via OK!).

“He’s lost his support act in Harry but he really recognizes that he has an invaluable support act in Kate,” she continued. “I think they are equally proud of each other but they’ve really needed to be there for each other over these last couple of years.”

“And I think Kate has been a huge support at a time when he really needed it,” she added, noting her “great success” is “being there as a future Queen Consort, supporting William and being a hands-on mum [sic] and managing to juggle all these roles.”

Royal expert says William and Kate are ‘always there for each other’

​​”I have traveled the world with them and they are a brilliant team,” Nicholl continued. “They finish one another’s sentences and they are always there for each other, which is why it works.”

“We’ve seen Kate as a solo act increasingly over recent years and she’s very capable on her own and very happy,” the New Royals author noted. “But they’re also a very effective and powerful double act.”

Most recently, the pair stepped out together for Christmas festivities in December 2022. Just a few weeks earlier, they went to Boston, Mass., for the Earthshot Prize Awards.

“So while I think we’ll see a lot of this, I think we will see more of Kate coming out on her own as the new Princess of Wales in 2023,” she added.

Prince Harry wants his father and brother ‘back’

The Duke of Sussex wants William and King Charles in his life. In a teaser trailer for a Jan. 8 ITV interview ahead of Spare’s Jan. 10 release, Harry told journalist Tom Bradby he wanted them “back.”

“It never needed to be this way,” Harry said before the clip ended with him remarking, “I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.”



“They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile,” Harry also said. “They feel as though it is better to keep [Meghan Markle and I], somehow, as the villains.”

“I want a family, not an institution,” Harry added, noting “the leaking and the planting” previously mentioned in the Netflix docuseries.

Additionally, Harry’s speaking with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes, also airing on Jan. 8.