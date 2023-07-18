Ever since Prince Harry began dating American actor Meghan Markle, some might say his life has been a bit of a whirlwind. Harry and Meghan met back in 2016, and within two years, they were married. They welcomed their first child just a year later, and the couple’s relationship soured with Harry’s family in the meantime. In 2020, Harry and Meghan fully disassociated with the working royal life, relocated to California, and have since continued doing things differently from Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton.

For years, the press has pitted William and Harry’s lives against each other, saying the Sussexes “can’t compete” with the Wales’, the latter of whom are first in line for the throne behind Harry and William’s father, King Charles. But the real question is: Why are they still being compared to one another?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t competing with Prince William and Kate Middleton

Let’s be honest: When Harry and Meghan left the royal family, they left behind a completely different lifestyle; their California lives have almost zero in common with the British royal family. Rather, Harry and Meghan more closely resemble celebrities than royals. And if Harry and Meghan are achieving celebrity status in the United States, why continue to compare them to a way of life they have almost nothing to do with?

In July 2023, royal expert Tessa Dunlop told Express that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “can’t compete” with William, Kate, or any other working royals. But the fact remains: Harry and Meghan are not working royals. They are celebrities tied to the royal name. And in the same way that people wouldn’t compare JLo or Taylor Swift to Kate Middleton, they shouldn’t compare Meghan Markle to the Princess of Wales. Meghan is not a princess, nor is she seeking to be. While people will always say what they want about the Sussexes and the Wales family, one thing we need to stop doing is comparing the two couples.

Related There Is a Chance Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Reunite With the Royal Family Later This Year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a different following than Prince William and Kate Middleton

One thing that has potentially made it difficult for Harry and Meghan to succeed in the United States is the type of fan base they have. William and Kate have plenty of fans — they line up by the thousands to meet them any chance they can. Harry and Meghan, on the other hand, might have a lot of people rooting for them, but it’s unclear how many true fans the Sussexes have. For example, plenty of people are in support of Harry and Meghan living the lives they choose, but how many of those people would actually line the streets of Montecito to catch a glimpse of the couple? Few, if any — it could explain why the couple’s business ventures haven’t had as much success as they had hoped.

Here’s the bottom line: William and Kate are royalty. They will always have that, and they’ll always have the fans who come with that. Harry and Meghan, from a working perspective, are not. And for that reason, they shouldn’t be compared to any other UK royals. Harry and Meghan don’t have the royal fan base to back them the way William and Kate do, and they never will. Say what you want about them, but the two don’t need to — and seemingly don’t want to — constantly be compared to the future King and Queen of the United Kingdom.