Royal Family Divided Into ‘2 Key Groups’ on Easter, Body Language Expert Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving the royal family has created distress amongst the family. Many of the royals gathered together for Easter Sunday in 2023, but a body language expert noticed that the family members appeared to naturally divide into two distinct groups. Here’s who fell into which group and where Princess Eugenie, the outlier, seemed to stand.

The royal family celebrated Easter Sunday 2023 with Mass at St. George’s Chapel

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Easter | Yui Mok/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Not only did the royal family celebrate Easter together on Sunday, April 9, 2023, but they also took the opportunity to honor their wedding anniversaries. According to Brides, King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles attended Easter Mass at St. George’s Chapel for the holiday along with other royals. On that same day in 2005 (18 years prior), King Charles and Camilla married at Windsor Guildhall and had a prayer service at St. George’s Chapel.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank also had their special day to celebrate, as they tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel as well.

Other royals who attended Easter 2023 service included Prince William, Kate Middleton (and their three kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis), Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie, Zara and Mike Tindall, and Peter Phillips. King Charles and Camilla attended the Royal Maundy Service on April 6, 2023, where Charles awarded Maundy money to 74 men and 74 women who provided service to the community.

A body language expert said the royals divided into ‘2 key groups’ on Easter Sunday 2023

✝️ Members of the Royal Family attended the Easter Mattins service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor this morning. pic.twitter.com/gd21cuZUH1 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2023

It’s not unusual for the royal family to spend time together, especially when holidays are concerned. But body language expert Judi James noticed the family seemed more divided than ever.

“With King Charles’s ‘slimmed down’ Firm, with Beatrice and Eugenie even expected to be missing from the royal balcony appearance at the Coronation, it’s possible there are some natural divisions occurring, based on rank as well as emotions,” James told Express.co.uk.

“This outing saw the Firm divide into two key groups: At the front were Charles, Camilla, Anne, Edward, and Eugenie’s father Andrew, while behind were the more relaxed and jolly-looking group of the Tindalls, Eugenie’s sister, her husband, and the Waleses.”

James then noted that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were in the middle of both groups. “Eugenie’s mouth was clamped and pulled down at the corners and she wore an unhappy-looking frown,” James continued.

Are Princess Eugenie and Meghan Markle friends? This could explain Eugenie’s demeanor

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Body language expert Judi James noted Princess Eugenie’s close relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be why she didn’t feel settled with either “key group” in the royal family Easter outing. A source even told Us Weekly that Eugenie and Meghan have an “unbreakable bond” despite Eugenie’s close relationship with the rest of the royals.

“Eugenie and Harry and Meghan have an unbreakable bond,” the source explained. “They’re in regular communication and FaceTime at least once every couple of months with the children.”

Eugenie and Meghan seemed to bond over motherhood. Another source told Us Weekly that they “stayed friends and remain friends” despite being “sort of an unlikely pair.”

