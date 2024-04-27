Meghan Markle made headlines last year for parting ways with Spotify after only one season of her Archetypes podcast, but now, another royal has ties to the streaming platform.

Princess Beatrice is reportedly getting involved with Spotify

Meghan’s Spotify journey seemed promising at first. It had been revealed she had planned to interview various celebrity and philanthropic women to talk about the barriers women face on a daily basis. The concept was great, but apparently, Spotify was not sold on the delivery. The podcast didn’t do what Spotify had hoped it would, and it ultimately resulted in a disintegration of the partnership.

But recently, Princess Beatrice has developed a relationship with the podcast giant. While Beatrice hasn’t exactly signed a deal to have her own podcast, she has done some work for the company and attended an event as a speaker. Daily Mail reports that Beatrice recently spoke at an event at the streaming service’s London office in April 2024, where she led a technology discussion. It’s unclear what could come of that and how it could impact Beatrice’s relationship with Spotify — perhaps a future podcast starring Beatrice and her younger sister, Princess Eugenie? Just kidding — though that could be fun.

It’s unclear how close Meghan Markle and Princess Beatrice actually are

It’s no secret that Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, have a good relationship with Beatrice’s younger sister, Eugenie. In fact, Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are the only royals to have visited Harry and Meghan at their Montecito home.

However, little is known about the relationship between Beatrice and Meghan. Eugenie was a big supporter of Harry and Meghan when they were still in the royal family, posting about the Sussexes on social media more than once, though Beatrice never was in on the action. It doesn’t necessarily mean that Meghan and Beatrice have a poor relationship, but Harry was always closer with Eugenie growing up, and it therefore might have just been easier for Meghan to develop a relationship with the younger of Prince Andrew’s two children.

Though we don’t expect much to come of Beatrice’s Spotify connection, you just never know; Beatrice isn’t technically a working royal and has the freedom to pursue the career she wants.