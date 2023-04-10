Royal Family Unveils Sacred Objects to Be Used During King Charles III’s Coronation

The coronation of King Charles III is a traditional ceremony utilizing historical objects that go back centuries. The religious event is rich in both history and significance. The official coronation regalia use both sacred and unique objects, each representing a different part of the ceremony and Charles’ pledge as ruler of the United Kingdom and the Church of England. Here’s what each element means.

King Charles III at the state opening of Parliament in 2022 | Alastair Grant – WPA Pool/Getty Images

What is the coronation regalia?

The coronation regalia is a series of objects. These sacred items are presented to a monarch during their coronation, and each has a symbolic meaning.

All monarchs in the British royal family are presented with these items during their coronations. These artifacts are priceless and are hundreds of years old.

When the coronation regalia is not used, it is securely housed at the Tower of London. These artifacts are displayed for the public during a monarch’s reign. Per the Royal Trust Collection website, these are used for occasions such as the coronation service and the State Opening of Parliament.

King Charles III will be presented with these items, like his mother, at his coronation. The event occurs May 6, 2023, when Charles will ascend alongside his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles.

The royal family reveals the official coronation regalia for King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles

The coronation regalia for King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles was revealed via the royal family’s Instagram page on Apr. 10, 2023. Photos of each item and how they will be used during the ceremony are seen in a slideshow of photographs.

The first image is of St. Edward’s Crown. This symbol of the throne will be placed upon Charles’ head at the moment of his coronation. It was first used in 1661 for the coronation of Charles II.

Second is the Imperial State Crown. This is the crown Charles will wear when he leaves Westminister Abbey after his ceremony. The king of the United Kingdom wears this crown during the yearly state opening of Parliament.

Camilla Parker Bowles will be crowned queen consort with the 1911 Queen Mary Crown. Its original design has been amended to include Queen Elizabeth’s collection of jewels.

Following is the coronation spoon, used to anoint Charles with holy oil from the Ampulla. The Ampulla was made in 1611, is solid gold, and shaped like an eagle.

Charles holds the sovereign’s orb during the coronation as a symbol of his place as the head of the Church of England. Bands of jewels divide it into three sections, representing the three continents from medieval times.

What are other elements of King Charles’ coronation regalia?

King Charles III will also hold The Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross during his investiture ceremony. This sceptre represents the sovereign’s temporal power. It has been used at every coronation since Charles II in 1661.

Charles will also hold a Sovereign’s Sceptre with Dove. This represents his spiritual role as monarch. It is topped with a white dove, representing the Holy Ghost. The sceptre with dove is also known as the rod of equity and mercy.

Charles will be the second of the United Kingdom’s monarchs to televise his coronation. The first was his mother, Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in June 1953.

More than 20 million people watched the service on television. The Queen permitted the event to be televised, revealing the monarchy’s willingness to move forward with the times.