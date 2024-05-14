Prince Harry and Prince William are in a tough spot and might never reconcile; it’s time for fans to ‘give up hope’ -- at least according to one expert.

Prince William and Prince Harry have not been on good terms in years. The two brothers used to be quite close, but starting around 2018, the relationship began to unravel. Things were only made worse after Harry published “Spare” in 2023 and did a number of interviews alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, after the two left the family.

The brothers reportedly aren’t even on speaking terms, and Harry certainly did not see William during his recent trip to the United Kingdom. Now, top royal experts say people need to “give up hope” because William has disowned his brother.

Prince William and Prince Harry | Toby Melville/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Prince Harry will never reconcile, royal expert says

Things started to go south for Harry and William after Harry began expressing distaste toward some actions of the royal family. It was back when he first married Meghan, and the constant bullying and negative media attention placed on Meghan proved a lot for her to handle. Harry felt the royals were not supporting his wife, and it caused tension between him and William.

Ultimately, Harry and Meghan left the family in 2020, but Harry revealed some difficult situations between him and his brother through various interviews and his memoir. He painted William in a pretty negative light, and it seemed to be the nail in the coffin; the two men have hardly spoken since. Now, one expert says it’s time to “give up hope.”

“I think we have to give up hope that the rift between the brothers will be healed at any time in the near future, or indeed ever,” royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine UK, via Express.

Bond continued, “William’s head and heart must be bursting with all that he has on his plate right now: His wife’s cancer treatment, his father’s illness, his children growing up fast, the pressure for him to take on more royal duties, the prospect of becoming King earlier than he might ever have wanted.”

Royal expert says Prince William just can’t deal with ‘the Harry problem’ right now

Back in March 2024, Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment. William and Kate both stepped away from the spotlight for about a month, and Kate has not been in the public eye ever since.

“Dealing with ‘the Harry problem’ is probably just one step too far for William,” Bond continued. “I believe he has moved on with his life and has, to all intents and purposes, disowned the brother to whom he was once so close.”

Of course, there is always a chance the two will reconcile. Eventually, William will become king, and that could either bring in a chance for the brothers to reconnect, or it could push them further apart. But the truth is that right now, all signs point to continued distance.