Royal Filmmaker Wonders if King Charles and Prince Harry Can ‘Let the Dust Settle’ and Repair Their Relationship [Exclusive]

After deep diving into King Charles‘ life for his documentary Charles: In His Own Words, filmmaker Tom Jennings learned more about the personal side of Charles’ relationships. In an exclusive interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Jennings spoke of Charles’ estrangement from his son Prince Harry. He wonders if the duo can “let the dust settle” and, eventually, repair their relationship.

Prince Harry and King Charles have to figure out their relationship moving forward | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Can the ‘dust settle’ between Charles and Harry in the future?

Filmmaker Tom Jennings spoke at length regarding the conflict between King Charles and his son, Prince Harry.

Jennings believes it’s going to take some time before father and son can “let the dust settle.” He said, “This is a very public embarrassment to the family that this has happened. This bridge that can be crossed between father and son and I think that’s gonna be the toughest long game for Charles.”

He continued, “I think it’s difficult because in my opinion, a lot of Harry’s anger and rage goes back to the loss of his mother. Are he and Charles able to let the dust settle and say, ‘Okay, where do we stand? Do we go anywhere? do we just become distant friends?'”

Jennings concluded, “Do we actually find some kind of a time where we can sit in the same room and remember what it was like when we were playing together as father and two young boys running around a lake in Scotland?” [This footage is shown in the documentary.}

Issues between Harry and several of the senior royals caused he and his wife, Meghan Markle, to step back from their positions in the royal family in early 2020.

Since that time, Harry has been vocal about his displeasure with many aspects of royal life. Harry claimed in a clip from an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby that his father has “shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.”

The interview was conducted before Harry’s memoir, Spare, hit shelves. In the book, Harry shared a moment when he and his father, along with Prince William, tried to discuss their issues. When harsh words were exchanged, King Charles reportedly said, “Please boys, don’t make my final years a misery.”

Charles: In His Own Words is told in a first-person narrative. The documentary uses footage, never-before-seen photos, and rare interviews, taking a deep dive into the king’s backstory.

The documentary begins with Charles’ early days as heir apparent to his formative experiences as the firstborn son of Queen Elizabeth. It also explores his complicated relationship with his father, Prince Philip.

It follows Charles as he becomes a decorated member of the armed forces, the world’s most famous bachelor, husband, and father of two, He’s been a steward of the arts and environment, and today, he’s the first and oldest British monarch to be crowned king in nearly three-quarters of a century.

However, his reign has begun with some stress and personal conflict. His son, Prince Harry, has spoken out against Charles and other senior members of the royal family in print and television interviews, as well as in his autobiography, Spare.

Prince Harry took the first step toward building a bridge with King Charles

BREAKING: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.” — Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 12, 2023

After months of speculation, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Harry would attend his father’s coronation in May 2023. “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” the statement read.

Harry will travel solo for the monumental event. The ceremony coincides with his son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday. Reports claim Harry will leave the UK as soon as his father’s coroantion concludes to make it back to California to be with his son on his birthday.

King Charles’ coronation takes place on May 6, 2023. Camilla Parker Bowles will be crowned queen consort on the same day during the Westminister Abbey ceremony.

Charles: In His Own Words premieres Friday, April 28, 2023, on the National Geographic Channel. It streams on April 29 on Hulu and May 5 on Disney+.