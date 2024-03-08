Prince Harry has seen his father, King Charles, once since Charles' cancer diagnosis. But a royal expert is 'certain' that Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are planning more trips to the United Kingdom.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made very few trips to the United Kingdom as a couple ever since they relocated to the United States in 2020. The two have attended major events across the pond, but Meghan hasn’t returned to the U.K. since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022.

However, in early 2024, it was announced that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer and would undergo treatment. Harry hinted that he has plans to return to the U.K., and one PR expert is “certain” that he and Meghan will be making frequent trips.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Could Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spend more time in the UK?

Harry and Meghan have been raising their two children in California; Harry has returned to the U.K. on a number of occasions since leaving. He has been in court fighting numerous legal battles and returned to celebrate his father’s coronation ceremony in May 2023. But after Charles’ cancer diagnosis, Harry hopped on a plane and saw his father immediately. In an interview with Good Morning America, Harry also said that he has a number of trips planned that will see him in the U.K. and that he will try to visit his family often.

But will Meghan fly across the pond with him? A PR expert thinks so. “During his Good Morning America interview, Harry mentioned that he had several planned trips for the year, allowing him to visit his family in the UK as much as possible,” Lynn Carrett of Press Box PR said to Daily Mirror, via Express. Carrett added that she is “certain” Meghan and Harry will be making more frequent trips together — and then offered advice on how Meghan could win back the British public.

“To become more relatable to the British public, [Meghan] could also consider toning down her use of designer labels and opting for frugal options, like Kate,” Carrett said. “Showing herself as an average working mum facing the same challenges as others would also help.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Steve Back/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle likely would not become working royals again

Harry and Meghan stepped back from those roles several years ago and likely would not return to them. However, Harry and Meghan could potentially start spending more time in the U.K. to get back in the British public’s good graces. The two seem to be living their own lives in California, and that’s fine, except people would probably like to see Harry and Prince William work through their differences and become loving brothers again.

For now, Harry has not returned to the U.K. since he visited his father in February 2024. He did not say how frequently he would head back, and time will tell if the experts are right and Meghan will end up joining him.