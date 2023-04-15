The Royal Rules Around Eye Makeup

British royal family members, including style icons like Princess Diana and Kate Middleton, are known for their timeless elegance. But royals must follow some unofficial rules regarding hair and makeup. That includes eye makeup.

Royals are expected to keep their eyeshadow understated

Eyeshadow comes in every color under the sun. But royal family members rarely wear anything but neutral hues.

Although there are no written rules about eyeshadow, Vogue reports that dramatic eyeshadow looks, such as smoky eyes, neon shades, or heavy black liner, are discouraged.

Most royals, including Queen Elizabeth II, Kate Middleton, and Queen Camilla, usually opt for understated looks. That’s likely because royals are expected to maintain a more natural and classic style.

Their eye makeup is intended to enhance natural beauty rather than add to a look or fit a trend. So royal family members prefer to keep their makeup simple, focusing on accentuating their best features. Shades like browns, grays, and creams are preferred over bright colors.

Some royal family members have been bolder with their eye makeup

Despite the royal family’s preference for understated looks, there have been a few daring makeup moments in history. Princess Diana was known for her signature blue eyeliner, which added a pop of color to her otherwise classic look.

In recent years, Kate has been seen sporting a smoky eye and bold black liner occasionally. Meghan Markle has also been known to push the boundaries with her eye makeup, opting for dark and smoky looks.

However, it’s important to note that even when experimenting with looks, the royal family maintains elegance and sophistication. Queen Elizabeth was known to sport bright-red lipstick but always kept the rest of her makeup minimal and classic.

Prince Harry says King Charles III is not a fan of heavy makeup

Members of the royal family aren’t big sharers. So there’s a lot of speculation about what goes on behind closed doors.

However, in his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry details some of his surprising experiences with family members, including Prince William, Kate, and King Charles III. In one chapter, Harry discusses some family drama he witnessed when he began dating Meghan. He also reveals how his father’s dislike for heavy makeup influenced her early looks.

Recalling the first time Meghan met Charles, Harry says he meticulously prepared her for the meeting. And he notes how “Meg looked beautiful,” wearing a “full skirt patterned with flowers.”

“Her hair was down because I suggested she wear it that way. ‘Pa likes it when women wear their hair down,'” the Duke of Sussex writes. “Meg was wearing little makeup, which I’d also suggested. Pa didn’t approve of women who wore a lot.”

King Charles hasn’t confirmed or even commented on Harry’s claim. But if true, it could become another reason for royals like Camilla and Kate to keep their makeup looks understated.