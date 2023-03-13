Royals Not Attending Christening of Harry and Meghan’s Daughter Lili Wasn’t in ‘Any Way a Snub’

TL;DR:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held the christening of their daughter, Princess Lilibet, on March 3.

No members of the royal family reportedly attended, which a royal historian has dubbed “a case of diary clashes,” not a “snub.”

A royal expert previously said King Charles’ coronation being scheduled for Prince Archie’s birthday wasn’t a “snub.”

In addition to a new title, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Princess Lilibet of Sussex, has now had her christening. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex held Lili’s christening in California, but British royals weren’t there. However, a royal historian says the absence wasn’t a “snub” but something else entirely.

Lili’s christening included relatives but no King Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William, or Kate Middleton

Unlike Prince Archie of Sussex’s christening, Lili’s didn’t occur in the U.K. at a royal estate. Instead, the 1-year-old was christened at Harry and Meghan’s Montecito, California, home in a “small and intimate ceremony” (via People).



“I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor,” a spokesperson said.

Lili’s christening ceremony — followed by food and dancing — reportedly included somewhere between 20 and 30 guests. King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton received invitations. However, they didn’t attend Lili’s christening.

Among the attendees were Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, Lili’s godfather, Tyler Perry, and Harry’s aunts on Princess Diana’s side. A gospel choir also performed, reportedly singing “Oh Happy Day” and “This Little Light of Mine.”

Historian says royal family missing Lili’s christening was likely due to scheduling ‘clashes’

So King Charles, the Queen Consort, and Prince and Princess of Wales weren’t in California for Lili’s christening. A royal historian believes while “people may read a lot into” their absence, it’s likely not because of family tensions.

“I think that people may read a lot into the fact that the royal family missed the christening of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter, Lilibet, last week,” Mok O’Keeffe said (via Marie Claire).

“Royal diaries are planned over a year in advance so they can fulfill official functions and support the immense amount of charities they visit each year,” O’Keeffe explained. “And then there is the small matter of planning for the coronation. I doubt this is in any way a snub—just a case of diary clashes.”

“As we saw from the Netflix documentary, the Sussexes are great friends with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and it would appear that they did not attend the christening,” the royal historian continued. “We know the Sussexes value their privacy, and this is reflected in the way they have chosen to christen their daughter.”

An expert previously said King Charles’ coronation falling on Prince Archie’s birthday wasn’t a ‘snub’ toward Harry and Meghan

The Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey.



The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 11, 2022

“Having the coronation on Archie’s birthday is definitely not a snub. I think it’s very much a happy coincidence,” royal expert and author Katie Nicholl said regarding King Charles’ coronation falling on May 6, the day Harry and Meghan’s son turns 4.

“Obviously, a huge amount of planning has to go into an important moment in history, such as a coronation, and the royal calendar is full of anniversaries and birthdays,” she continued. “So I think this is absolutely one of those occasions where it’s a coincidence and hopefully a happy coincidence.”