‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: RuPaul Had a Hilarious Response to Mistress Isabelle Brooks Stealing a Producer’s Book

RuPaul’s Drag Race is all about inside and running jokes that carry over the course of a season. Sometimes, they even carry from one season to the next. On season 15, Mistress Isabelle Brooks admitted to stealing a RuPaul book from the set, thinking that it was only a prop. However, she apologized when she discovered that it was a producer’s personal copy. In true RuPaul fashion, he always has a comeback for everything.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15 Episode 12 featured the Rusical

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Episode 12 featured the long-awaited Rusical challenge that many audiences look forward to all season long. This year, it’s titled “Wigloose: The Rusical!,” playing on the title and plot of 1984’s Footloose, starring Kevin Bacon.

The premise for “Wigloose” is set in the 1980s in a small fictional town where drag queens are forced to confront the fact that their art has been outlawed. Each of the characters confronts what this means for their lives, as well as how drag impacted their lives up until that point.

Anetra took home the challenge win thanks to her emotional performance as Mama Bacon. Meanwhile, Loosey LaDuca and Salina EsTitties landed in the bottom playing Heaven Bacon and Tuck, respectively. Unfortunately, Salina sashayed away after losing the lip-sync to Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God).”

RuPaul said to ‘queue the snipers’ when Mistress Isabelle Brooks stole a book

Mistress took to Twitter to recall a story where she stole the RuPaul book used in the Rusical that Loosey holds up in her performance.

“When we were filming ‘Wigloose,’ there’s a part in the Rusical where we use the book GuRu by RuPaul as one of the props,” Mistress wrote. “When I was on set, I was a kleptomaniac and would take everything that wasn’t bolted down, so I stole the book we were using because I thought it was just a prop.”

However, things didn’t quite turn out as planned. The RuPaul book wasn’t just a prop, but it was a RuPaul’s Drag Race producer’s personal copy, and they wanted it back.

Mistress continued: “But it turned out to be one of the producer’s personal book, and they were going crazy looking for it. That s*** was so scary, I gave them the book back though because I didn’t want them to search my stuff and find the jewelry, wigs, and piece of the werkroom wall I stole.”

The season 15 queen went ahead and apologized to RuPaul himself, who jumped in on the joke in the most hilarious way.

“Then, when we were on the main stage I apologized to Ru and admitted I stole the book,” Mistress tweeted. “And she said “Well… cue the snipers.”

RuPaul previously ‘queued the snipers’ against Spice

Even when it’s not about a stolen RuPaul book, he used the saying before to a hysterical effect. Judge Michelle Visage once critiqued Spice for her runway presentations, where she always trotted on the main stage along with her twin and fellow contestant, Sugar.

Spice kept the critique in mind for a future RuPaul’s Drag Race runway presentation, but she got one last jab in first. When she was declared safe, she trotted to the back of the stage to join the other girls. The edit cut to Visage’s displeased expression, while RuPaul shouted out, “queue the sniper!” The remainder of the cast shared a good laugh.