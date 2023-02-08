‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15: Aura Mayari Doesn’t Keep in Touch With 2 Queens From Her Season

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 queen Aura Mayari is one of 16 contestants to sashay into the Werk Room. Despite some of the show’s personal moments, not every personality will mesh well while filming and in the time beyond. Aura opened up about two of her fellow queens, who she admitted she doesn’t keep in touch with beyond the group chat.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ contestant Aura Mayari drag name meaning

Aura Mayari | Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

The Phillipiness-born Aura comes to RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 from Nashville, Tennessee, but Chicago, Illinois, is her hometown. During the Meet the Queens, she opened up about the meaning behind her drag name. “Aura” is Filipino slang for a person who’s overly confident or at the center of attention. Aura connected with the meaning and decided to make it a part of her drag persona.

Meanwhile, the second part of her name – “Mayari” – comes from the goddess of the moon and the ruler over the world during the night in Kapampangan mythology. Aura embraces the “moon goddess” within in her drag aesthetic, which she brings to RuPaul’s Drag Race for the world to see.

Aura Mayari doesn’t keep in touch with Mistress Isabelle Brooks or Luxx Noir London outside of the group chat

Aura made a special appearance at Roscoe’s Tavern for the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 viewing party on Feb. 3. She joined fellow contestant Robin Fierce to discuss the show and engage in a Q&A with the live audience afterward. Additionally, the show was hosted by Naysha Lopez, Batty Davis, and Kara Mel D’Ville. Aura answered the question regarding whether there were any queens that she didn’t get along with.

“I mean, we honestly all do get along, but there are people that I don’t text outside of our group chat,” Aura said. “It’s going to be Mistress [Isabelle Brooks] and Luxx [Noir London]. Not for any reason. It’s just that I don’t connect with the two of them.”

Aura continued: “Also, during the show, when we were taping it, I felt very … intimidated by Mistress. She was an instigator. She loved to provoke a lot of the drama, so I tried to stay away as much as possible because I was already dealing with my anxiety, and I did not want to deal with any of her drama.”

Meanwhile, Robin stated that there wasn’t anybody that she steered clear of. Rather, there were certain bonds that she developed that were closer than others.

She won her first challenge

Aura was getting a “safe” edit on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15, where she couldn’t quite squeeze out a win for multiple episodes. However, the streak officially came to an end in episode 6 – “Old Friends Gold.” Hacks actor Megan Stalter was the guest judge during the main challenge, where queens had to write and perform their own lyrics as old lady girl groups. The runway theme was “Tie-Dye to Die For.” Sasha Colby and Mistress also earned positive critiques, but Aura managed to score the win.

Meanwhile, Robin and Jax landed in the bottom two, where they had to lip-sync to “In Your Room” by The Bangles. Jax won the lip-sync, resulting in Robin being sent home. She left a farewell message on lipstick on the mirror that read, “Forever a queen! Forever Fierce! Loosey, slay these H***. Jax, I’m blocking you! LOL JK. Love y’all, Robin Fine LMAO.”