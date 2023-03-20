‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15: Salina EsTitties Publicly Slammed Ross Matthews – ‘What the F*** Do You Know About Fashion?’

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 introduced its biggest cast in the herstory of the show. It’s always sad to see a queen’s future in the competition get the axe, but the judging doesn’t always gel with the fandom and the contestants. RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15’s Salina EsTitties publicly addressed her feelings toward rotating judge Ross Matthews and his fashion critiques.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15 Episode 12 eliminated Salina EsTitties

Salina EsTitties | Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Episode 12 introduced a Footloose-inspired Rusical titled “Wigloose: The Rusical.” The queens had to decide amongst themselves who would perform which role. Luxx Noir London and Loosey LaDuca fought over the lead role of Heaven Bacon, which ultimately went to the latter.

Meanwhile, Salina allowed Luxx to take the role of Christian, leaving her with Tuck. They bounced energy off one another expertly, contributing to making a wildly successful Rusical.

The runway category was “Everybody Say Glove,” where the drag queen contestants served their best glove-related look on the runway. Each contestant interpreted it a bit differently. Salina wore a bodysuit with comically large inflatable red gloves that allowed her to have fun with her time on the runway.

Unfortunately, Salina was put in the bottom two alongside Loosey after earning some negative critiques from Matthews, who thought she needed to add black to the bodysuit to make the gloves pop more, even despite a strong showing in the challenge. They lip-synced to “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush, where Salina was eliminated.

Salina EsTitties slammed Ross Matthews for his fashion critiques

Top Gay Newz shared a video on Twitter of Salina speaking to a crowd about her experience on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15. She openly dragged Matthews’ name through the mud, expressing her disagreement with his critiques regarding her runway look.

“Ross Matthews, you can eat my a**,” Salina said, followed by a slur aimed at gay men, while holding up the middle finger to the crowd. “F*** him. What the f*** does he know about fashion? B****, I should have been wearing a black body suit? B****, look what the f*** you’re wearing, you sequin sweater jacket a** little b**** … Go back to Palm Springs, b****. I cannot. Why is he still on the judges’ panel? He’s not even hilarious.”

Salina finished by teasing the way that Matthews delivers some of his critiques, where he relates queens’ runways to stories. However, it gained traction on social media, as previous contestants have made fun of his delivery style.

Salina EsTitties didn’t feel celebrated on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

The time has come for the most dreaded question in #DragRace herstory: “Who should go home tonight and why?” ? pic.twitter.com/cfFjbVwpAT — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) March 18, 2023

Top Gay Newz shared a second video in the same Twitter thread from the same event. Salina had many ups and downs on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15, but she emphasized that she truly appreciated the kind words from her fans. Unfortunately, the overall production didn’t make her feel particularly celebrated.

“She made it to top six,” Salina said. “You know, it was so hard being there. I just did not feel celebrated, I did not feel seen, so I had to make myself valuable to them, right? I did that by making Anetra, all of my sisters feel safe around me to share their stories. They got more content, they got what they needed. They kept me as far as they needed to, and now we’re going to watch Loosey f***ing crack.”