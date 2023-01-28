‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Viewers Joke That Jack Antonoff Is Competing on Season 15

Jack Antonoff has to work — he’s made that very clear. He’s busy writing for Bleachers, producing for The 1975, and singing an “Anti-Hero” remix with Taylor Swift. Somehow, RuPaul’s Drag Race viewers joked, this artist found time to compete on season 15. Here’s what fans are saying about Amethyst and her striking resemblance to the songwriter.

RuPaul premiered ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15 featuring contestant Amethyst

Start your engines, Squirrel Friends. Originally from Connecticut, Amethyst sashayed into the Werk Room for season 15 of the Emmy Award-winning series RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“You’re probably going to laugh a lot at an Amethyst show,” Amethyst said during an Entertainment Weekly interview. “I’m so stupid. That’s my brand: Stupidity. And [making you question], ‘What is happening right now?'”

Aside from her self-proclaimed stupidity, this performer caught the attention of viewers for her out-of-drag confessionals. There, she shared a resemblance with the Bleachers’ frontman Antonoff.

Antonoff is known for his work in the music community, co-writing and co-producing for artists like Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Lorde, Taylor Swift, St. Vincent, and more. With Bleachers, Antonoff created “I Wanna Get Better,” “Rollercoaster,” and “Chinatown.” Among fans, he’s known for wearing glasses on and off stage — similar to Amethyst in her confessionals.

Jack Antonoff may be America’s Next Drag Superstar — or so ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ viewers joke

The comparisons on social media started after the first episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15. On Twitter, one viewer shared a picture of the contestant, writing “who is going to produce for Taylor, Lana, and Lorde while he’s on Drag Race?”

On Reddit, one viewer posted a picture of Amethyst, captioning it “category is: Jack Antonoff realness.” Other Drag Race fans chimed in on the joke, with one user saying, “I love it. So glad she got to stay! I think Amethyst is fantastic. So is Jack Antonoff btw (huge LDR fan here so I have to be).”

Other viewers on the thread compared the out-of-drag queen to celebrities like Little Shop of Horror’s Rick Moranis, Andy Samberg, and even comedian Nathan Fielder. However, Amethyst and Antonoff have not yet commented on the comparisons.

This wouldn’t be the first time a queen earned a reputation as a celebrity doppelgänger. Throughout season 12, RuPaul joked that Crystal Methyd looked like “Rhythm of the Night” singer El DeBarge.

How to watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15?

Some episodes have already premiered on the new television network MTV — including the premiere with Ariana Grande. The contestants already competed in Snatch Game, with some sashaying away from the competition.

The season 15 cast features Amethyst, Anetra, Aura Mayari, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Princess Poppy, Robin Fierce, Irene Dubois, Jax, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Malaysia, Babydoll Foxx, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Salina EsTitties, Sasha Colby, Spice, and Sugar.