Rupert Grint Was ‘Disappointed’ When He Got Sorted Into His Hogwarts House

Rupert Grint famously portrayed Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter movie series. While his character was a loyal Gryffindor, the actor found himself sorted into a different Hogwarts house. And he admitted the results made him “disappointed.”

Rupert Grint reveals his Hogwarts house, Hufflepuff, ‘disappointed’ him

Grint currently stars in M. Night Shyamalan’s thrilling Apple TV+ series, Servant. But for Harry Potter fans, he’ll always be known for his portrayal of Ron Weasley.

Ron is Harry Potter’s (Daniel Radcliffe) and Hermione Granger’s (Emma Watson) best friend. His two pals are new to Hogwarts and the wizarding world. But Ron comes from a family of wizards that all attended Hogwarts. And all of them, including Ron, ended up in Gryffindor.

Grint recently answered fan questions for British GQ. And when asked about his own Hogwarts house, the actor revealed that he didn’t get sorted into Gryffindor like his character. He says he would have preferred a more dramatic house, like Slytherin.

“I did the thing where they, it’s this whole algorithm of like quite complex questions, and it sorts you into kind of the house you’re kind of most suited to,” Grint said. “And I was Hufflepuff. Which I was kind of disappointed about. It just doesn’t have the same glamour as even Slytherin.”

‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe reveals which Hogwarts house he’s in

Daniel Radcliffe played the titular boy wizard in all of the Harry Potter movies. His character was sorted into Gryffindor. And after wearing Gryffindor’s crimson and gold for a decade, Radcliffe admitted that he can’t imagine himself being in any other house.

“I absolutely think I would be in Gryffindor!” Radcliffe wrote in a Reddit AMA. “But there’s never any doubt of that for me. Yeah. I like, maybe I’m just biased because I played one for so long, but I could never picture myself in any other colours.”

Hermione actor Emma Watson has yet to reveal her Hogwarts house

Emma Watson stepped into the role of Hermione Granger at the age of 11. And she embodied the beloved character for 10 years, appearing in all eight Harry Potter films.

Watson has yet to reveal which Hogwarts house she’s been sorted in. But the star did reveal how much she enjoyed playing Hermione.

“Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world, and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time,” Watson wrote in a 2021 Instagram post. “I think a journalist once said it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and started counting… BUT I DAMN WELL KNEW!!! And still know.”

‘Harry Potter’ star Tom Felton’s Hogwarts house isn’t Slytherin

Tom Felton played Harry’s Hogwarts nemesis Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies. Just as the Weasleys were entrenched in Gryffindor, Draco, and his family held deep roots in House Slytherin.

Draco embodied everything Slytherin. But as Felton revealed in a 2015 tweet, he’s only a Slytherin at heart.

Today was the day. I finally did it. I joined Pottermore and was sorted into……..Gryffindor. Heart broken x #slytherinforlife — Tom Felton (@TomFelton) January 21, 2015

“Today was the day,” Felton wrote. “I finally did it. I joined Pottermore and was sorted into……..Gryffindor. Heart broken x #slytherinforlife.”

In a 2020 Instagram post, the Harry Potter star revealed that he took another Sorting Hat quiz that placed him in Hufflepuff. “A sad day on so many levels,” he wrote.