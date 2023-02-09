Rupert Grint Says It Was ‘Really Easy’ Getting Along With Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson

Rupert Grint and his Harry Potter co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson had great chemistry on screen. But according to Grint, the trio’s dynamic was just as magical behind the scenes. Recently, he detailed just how “easy” it was for them to get along.

The ‘Harry Potter’ trio spent all of their teen years together

Harry Potter stars Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint in 2002 | Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Grint, Watson, and Radcliffe were between 10 and 12 years old when they were cast as Ron, Hermione, and Harry in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The actors worked together for 10 years, appearing in eight franchise films.

The trio spent all of their teen years together, working side-by-side on set and accompanying each other to various premieres and events. They also simultaneously experienced the impact of the franchise’s growing success and fan base.

Grunt, Watson, and Radcliffe’s final movie, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, was released in 2011. The actors have since worked on other individual projects. But they did reunite for 2022’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

Rupert Grint says being in a room with Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe was ‘easy’

In a recent fan Q&A for British GQ, Grint talked about his experiences filming Harry Potter and what he took away from them. When referring to a photograph of the trio in their early days of filming the first movie, a fan wondered what their first impressions of each other were.

Grint recalled taking the picture shortly after getting the part of Ron. And he revealed that the three got along well from the start and have still maintained that same dynamic.

“We just had fun and we just kind of went with the flow,” Grint said. “And I remember when that photo was taken, that was shortly after we were cast. We never fell out.” You never know how it’s gonna go, you’re kind of thrown together.”

“Multiple screen tests with lots of different Harrys, different Hermiones,” he explained, referring to the casting process. “I do remember when all three of us were together in a room and it just seemed very easy, it seemed like we knew each other forever really. Yeah, we had fun.”

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint are still friends after ‘Harry Potter’

It’s been over a decade since the last Harry Potter movie was released. And in the time since, Grint, Watson, and Radcliffe have enjoyed success in their individual projects.

However, the actors remain friends. In a 2022 interview with Vogue, conducted around the time the Harry Potter reunion special premiered, Watson revealed that she often chats with Grint and Radcliffe on the phone. And she also noted that they still share a unique connection due to their shared experiences.

“They both hate WhatsApp and their phones in general,” Watson explained when asked if they are on a group chat. “Actually, as a three, we really try and stay off electronics so that doesn’t help for a massive amount of back and forth. We aren’t on a group chat but we speak individually.”

“Rupert sends me pictures of [his daughter] Wednesday, and I die,” she continued. “Dan and I generally try and calm each other’s nerves. We both mainly try and stay out of the limelight so it’s been nice to have each other’s support, knowing there was going to be another wave of attention coming.”