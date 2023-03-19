Ryan Reynolds Had Fireworks With Sandra Bullock Within Minutes for ‘The Proposal’

Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock collaborated for the first time for the popular romcom The Proposal. It was a film that Reynolds had faith would do well after feeling sparks with his co-star.

Sandra Bullock found it hard to say no to ‘The Proposal’ after Ryan Reynolds was considered for the film

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds | Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

The Proposal was a commercially successful 2009 film that saw Bullock and Reynolds working alongside each other for the first time. Initially, Bullock found herself reluctant to do the movie because it was a romcom.

“I stopped doing them – how many years ago? They are terrible, they are bad, and they are not funny,” Bullock once said according to The Age.

She didn’t think The Proposal was going to be an exception. But she changed her mind after reading the script.

“And I was really upset. Because it was so well written,” she said in a 2009 interview with Glamour.

After the script generated her interest, Bullock began to wonder if she could recruit the right team for the movie.

“The problem, though, was who can direct a comedy like that? Who can raise the bar? Who are you going to cast? And they said, ‘What if we cast Ryan Reynolds?’ I’ve known Ryan for a while, so as soon as they said that, it made it a lot more difficult to say no to,” Bullock said.

Ryan Reynolds had fireworks with Sandra Bullock within minutes of working with her on ‘The Proposal’

Reynolds and Bullock had already known each other prior to their work in The Proposal. Just because they were familiar with each other, however, didn’t mean they’d have instant chemistry. Fortunately, the Deadpool star felt an onscreen connection with his co-star almost immediately.

“Within the first 45 minutes we had fireworks,” Reynolds once said to CBC. “You have an innate sense of each other, you can do scenes without even looking at each other, you can sort of feel each other. It really helps, particularly in this type of comedy.”

This was beneficial for the movie as a whole, which relied on the bond between the two leads for its performance.

“For me, I was concentrating on setting that kind of vibe early on. The rest is kind of a cakewalk once you get the chemistry down pat,” he said.

Why ‘The Proposal’ was the perfect movie for Sandra Bullock to go nude in

The Proposal also saw Bullock doing a nude scene. But a combination of the movie’s premise, and Reynolds himself, helped Bullock embrace the moment.

“If I was going to do my full nudity in my career, this was the perfect time to do it. If I can do it for a joke, yes… And Ryan and I wanted the laugh. We wanted it to be something you’ve never quite seen before. We said, ‘Ok, we just gotta [do it]; just warn the crew, you know, don’t eat your lunch cause it might get ugly.’ But everyone was on the same page,” she said.

The only concern Bullock had regarding the nude scene was it potentially getting into the wrong hands.

“I just said, ‘Please don’t let this wind up on YouTube. Just please,'” she joked.