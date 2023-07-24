The MTV series has had its share of head-shaking moments throughout the past six seasons.

After leaving reality television and Jersey Shore behind in 2012, Sammi Giancola stayed out of the drama that followed her former co-stars on their MTV series. However, upon her return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for season 7, she needed to get up to speed regarding all she missed. In a hilarious new video, Giancola reacts to the wildest moments of the legendary series thus far.

The cast of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ season 7 | MTV

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ has had its share of wild moments

In 2018, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returned to MTV after a six-year hiatus. However, the reboot didn’t shy away from some dramatic antics that put the original series on the map.

Paul DelVecchio, Nicole Polizzi, Jenni Farley, Deena Cortese, Mike Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, and Angelina Pivarnick are featured in the reboot. Together, they have navigated dramatic highs and lows in their relationships with one another in a YouTube video.

Therefore, Sammi Giancola needed to get up to speed on some of the series’ wilder moments. She was aided in her quest by Pivarnick and Guadagnino.

The series’ most iconic moment came via the Sammi doll, first introduced to viewers in season one of JSFV. The anatomically correct, full-size model of Giancola stood in for the former reality star when she opted out of rejoining the reboot series.

“I was happy that I was included even though I wasn’t there,” Giancola said. “I did have a chance to meet the doll, and you all [viewers] will get to see that. And she looks just like me!”

Other key moments include Angelina Pivarnick’s return to ‘JSFV’ and Pauly D’s ‘my guy’ freak out

Angelina Pivarnick’s return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation shocked castmates Mike Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole Polizzi, Deena Cortese, and Jenni Farley. Her return was a prank set up by Paul DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino.

After leaving the original series in season 2, Pivarnick was excluded from any further antics with her former co-stars. This included a trip to Italy and two more trips to Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

Therefore, it was shocking when she stood on the front steps of a Florida mansion, trying to right past wrongs with her former roommates. She left on bad terms with the cast when she exited in season 2.

On the other hand, Giancola wasn’t surprised when DelVecchio lost his cool on a fellow partier during the reboot series. This resulted in a freak out of epic sorts, as the DJ almost fought with the intruder yelling, “What’s up my guy” repeatedly.

She said, “I definitely remember seeing Pauly like that. [During season 2] In Miami, he got mad.” Guadagnino pointed at Pivarnick and said, “At you.”

Sammi watched and commented on other shocking ‘JSFV’ moments

Mike Sorrentino of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ bleaches his hair in a classic MTV moment | MTV

Other shocking moments Sammi Giancola missed, which her fellow castmates witnessed, was Vinny Guadagnino’s striptease for Jenni Farley to celebrate her divorce. “My mom was there,” Guadagnino added of the raunchy dance.

Also missed was Mike Sorrentino’s decision to bleach his hair the day before his son Romeo’s baptism. Guadagnino called him “Fat Shady” as a homage to Eminem’s song Slim Shady.

In response, Giancola called the look “creepy.” Both Pivarnick and Guadagnino hoped Sorrentino, amid his “good stitch, bad stitch era,” would never bleach his hair again.

Season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation debuts on Aug. 3, 2023. It airs beginning at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.