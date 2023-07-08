Sandra Bullock explained how teaming up with Keanu Reeves in ‘The Lake House’ was much different than collaborating with him in ‘Speed’.

Sandra Bullock once already teamed up with Keanu Reeves in the action thriller Speed. The two actors would come together for another feature, which Bullock quipped was due to Reeves’ secret crush on her.

Sandra Bullock once shared how she and Keanu Reeves ended up in ‘The Lake House’

The 2006 film The Lake House was much different than their previous film Speed. Whereas Speed was pure action, The Lake House was a fantasy romance film. It starred Bullock and Reeves as two anonymous lovers who would write each other letters, slowly falling for each other in the process.

Bullock shared that people were always curious as to when she and Reeves would reunite after Speed. But they were both looking for a project like Lake House to come around before collaborating again.

“It came out of nowhere,” she once told MovieWeb about Lake House. “It came at us from two different directions. It was at a strange time and I was like, ‘I’m not ready to do this and I read it and I went wow!’ Actually, I found out about it through another director of mine, Paul Haggis, who said, ‘You should read this, it’s brilliant.’”

Still, Bullock acknowledged that working with Reeves in The Lake House was much different than working with him in Speed. At times, it could even be intimidating.

“Well, I think it’s a little scary to get intimate. When you have an inanimate object like a bus and the action and energy outside of yourselves,” she said.

Bullock didn’t have the same level of distance from Reeves in Lake House.

“But when we had to be together, we had to be together in the most intimate of ways,” she said. “I think I got to see his history and what he has experienced these past 10 years, and who he is as now as a man, just as good as when I first met him, but that much more open.”

Sandra Bullock wasn’t sure if she and Keanu Reeves would’ve survived as a couple

When they first worked together on Speed, Bullock shared that she had a huge crush on her co-star. But what Bullock didn’t know at the time was that Reeves had a crush on her as well. Although the two remained great friends over the years, Bullock asserted that they never dated despite the mutual attraction. Bullock felt getting together would’ve sabotaged their friendship. However, she was also open to the possibility that it might have worked.

“Keanu’s a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he’s ever dated. I don’t think there’s anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived. I don’t know. But we didn’t have to survive anything. We just get to grow up together on parallel roads and tip our hats and meet for a dinner and try to work together,” she once told Esquire.

Still, Bullock wasn’t sure if she would’ve looked at Reeves in the same light if their hypothetical relationship failed.

“And the longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being. Would I have been able to say that if he had dumped me and made me angry? Probably not,” she said.

Sandra Bullock joked Keanu Reeves only did ‘The Lake House’ to make out with her

Reeves was brought onto the film after the movie’s director suggested him as a potential co-star to Bullock. Bullock was thrilled with the option, but quipped that Reeves had an ulterior motive for doing the movie.

“Well, what I just discovered in the other room, I think that Keanu just wants to make out with me. It’s been too long for him I think. He needs it. He needs me,” she once told Black Film.