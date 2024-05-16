Sarah Jessica Parker Has 3 Pieces of Advice for a Young Carrie Bradshaw, and 2 of Them Include Aidan Shaw

Sarah Jessica Parker offered up advice for a young Carrie Bradshaw recently, and most of it centered around Aidan Shaw. Parker said Carrie should have never had an affair with Mr. Big and should have been more careful with Aidan's dog, Pete.

Sarah Jessica Parker is clearly a proponent of Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw’s romance. In a recent appearance, Parker dished a bit about the upcoming season of And Just Like That… and even discussed the advice she would give a young Carrie Bradshaw. It is a bit surprising, but Parker’s advice largely centers around Aidan Shaw.

Sarah Jessica Parker denounces Carrie Bradshaw’s affair during a recent appearance

Sarah Jessica Parker had some thoughts on what present-day Carrie Bradshaw wishes a younger Carrie knew. During an appearance at the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfronts presentation, The famed actor said she had three pieces of advice to give the younger version of her iconic character if she could travel back in time. The AV Club reports that Parker said she would advise a young Carrie not to have an affair. She also suggested Carrie would have been better off never losing Aidan Shaw’s beloved dog in the first place. Finally, she thought a financial planner would have done Carrie a world of good.

Carrie and Aidan in ‘And Just Like That…’ | Craig Blankenhorn / Max

Fans found Parker’s advice rather curious. The financial planner idea certainly would have ensured Carrie felt less anxious about her life as a single woman. Still, the other two pieces of advice are oddly specific to Aidan. Carrie had just one affair during Sex and the City. She spent weeks sneaking around with Mr. Big while he was married to Natasha, and Carrie was dating Aidan. She lost Pete while trying to prevent Mr. Big from coming clean to his wife about the affair. The affair led to the end of Big’s marriage and Carrie’s first attempt at a relationship with Aidan. If we are being honest, the affair also factored into the end of their engagement a season later, too.

It seems like Parker is doubling down on the notion that Carrie made a huge mistake marrying John James Preston instead of Aidan Shaw. If it weren’t for the affair and losing the dog because of the affair, she probably would have ended up with Aidan decades earlier.

‘Sex and the City’ fans probably won’t like Parker’s advice

While Parker seems to be all-in on Carrie and Aidan’s love story, many fans are not. In fact, Carrie’s season 2 suggestion that she “made a mistake” by ending things with Aidan in favor of Mr. Big irritated many fans of the original series. Following the season 2 revelation, fans took to social media to condemn the statement. They were annoyed that the reboot was attempting to rewrite Carrie and Mr. Big’s history.

Chris Noth as Mr. Big | Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

While it is fair to suggest Aidan and Carrie’s early relationship was healthier than her relationship with Mr. Big, the push and pull of her relationship with Big drew fans back to the series repeatedly. With Mr. Big dead and his ashes scattered in Paris, Carrie’s return to Aidan fell a bit boring for some fans.

Season 3 of And Just Like That… could always change that sentiment. While the upcoming season hasn’t received an official release date, the cast has returned to filming. Season 3 is set to premiere sometime in 2025.