Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals Her Favorite Country to Visit, and It’s Not France or Italy

Sarah Jessica Parker is many things: a fashion icon, an award-winning actor, and a savvy businesswoman. She’s been a mainstay on the pop culture scene for decades, especially when it comes to one character. Parker has played Carrie Bradshaw in the Sex and the City TV series, as well as two feature-length movies. These days, the actor is back in action as Carrie in the HBO Max series And Just Like That… While Parker stays busy with working in New York City most of the year, she likes to get away sometimes. In a Vogue interview from 2015, she revealed her favorite vacation destination.

Sarah Jessica Parker admitted that her favorite country to visit is Greece

Sarah Jessica Parker poses during the unveiling of his dedicated beach locker room on the Promenade des Planches during the 44th Deauville US Film Festival on September 7, 2018 in Deauville, France. | Francois G. Durand/WireImage

Parker became known as a fashion icon in the ’90s, after she was cast in Sex and the City. She has retained her reputation as a fashion rebel, always willing to rock an unusual fit — and looking fabulous while doing it. Over the years, Parker has parlayed her influence in the fashion industry into a shoe line and several clothing lines.

It’s that much more interesting, considering Parker’s status, that her ideal country to visit isn’t a fashion mecca like France or Italy. Rather, as Parker told Vogue in 2015, her favorite country to visit is Greece. She also noted that, if given the chance, she would love to explore Vietnam someday. Parker didn’t elaborate why she prefers Greece as a vacation destination. But she did open up about one of her favorite things about the country in a 2021 interview.

Sarah Jessica Parker raved about lemon potatoes from Greece

In a Grub Street interview, Parker admitted that lemon potatoes from Greece are one of her all-time favorite delicacies. “Lemon potatoes are what I do. That’s me looking for the holy grail. When you have them in Greece, or you have them in Astoria, they taste a certain way,” Parker revealed.

“It’s almost like they were maybe boiled and then baked, because there’s a smoothness inside to the potato.” She added, “It’s not that you want it crisp, necessarily, because true Greek lemon potatoes have the skin on the exterior that’s not the actual jacket of the potato. It’s a very specific thing.”

Parker waxed poetic about the perfect amount of seasonings that are to be found on Greek potatoes. “Lemon potatoes are me trying to get to Greece,” she noted. Parker’s obvious affinity for Greek lemon potatoes is really saying something, since she is a well-known foodie who loves everything from pasta to spicy tuna sandwiches, as she revealed to Grub Street.

Sarah Jessica Parker recently visited Greece with her daughters

With as busy as Parker is, the actor doesn’t often get a chance to escape the hustle and bustle of New York City. However, in the summer of 2022, she and her twin daughters headed to Greece on a much-deserved vacation.

According to Greek City Times, Parker was spotted by tourists on a ferry that was sailing to Syros, Tinos, and Mykonos. While Parker kept things low-key, disguising her movie star looks behind a large pair of black sunglasses, she was recognized by others in the area.

Reportedly, Parker was able to dodge picture-seekers before heading to an exclusive villa with her daughters, where they likely laid back and soaked up the beautiful sun, sand, and surf that the country is so well known for.