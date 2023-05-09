Scheana Shay’s Wedding Dress Designers Insist ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Producers Knew About Scandoval

Fashion designers Patrik Simpson and Pol Atteu created Scheana Shay’s gorgeous wedding dress and spilled some Vanderpump Rules tea about what they witnessed while filming.

Simpson and Atteu insisted that there was no way that producers didn’t know that Tom Sandoval was cheating on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with their friend Raquel Leviss. And that production tracked the cast’s every move.

Pol and Patrik think ‘Vanderpump Rules’ producers set up the Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss kiss at the wedding

Simpson said that in retrospect, Vanderpump Rules producers knew about the Scandoval. “But looking back on it, I’m kind of maybe thinking the producers knew about Tom Sandoval,” he said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “They knew about Raquel. And so they set [it up with] Tom Schwartz and the Raquel thing up to throw everybody off the tracks so they could drop the bombshell of Sandoval and Raquel for the show.”

Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay | Nicole Weingart/Bravo

“I think it was produced. And I told you that a long time ago,” Atteu said to Simpson. “When we first got back from the wedding we had the conversation.”

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast is totally followed during filming

Why did they think everyone knew? “Because everybody at the Cancun at the hotel, they were all their little walkie-talkies, like little ants running around all talking on their phones,” Simpson said.

“They were taping before everything when Scheana came to the store for the fittings,” Atteu recalled. “It was when she was taping, she never gave us any information because we don’t need to know. But I’m like, oh my God, Scheana. So they knew throughout the entire time for a few months what was going on. And I think it got a little risque for them. So one of them must have told one of the producers what’s been happening.”

“When they have video stuff, when they have video village, they’re watching everything that’s going on the entire premise of the property,” Simpson said. “They knew when he and I are taking a piss. I mean, they know everything.”

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s issues were real, the designers said

Atteu insisted that there was no way production didn’t know. “And I think they were looking for opportunities to be able to create the scenarios. And Cancun seemed like the perfect opportunity,” he said. “The white party seemed like it was the best opportunity because of the way they were orchestrating everything it looked like they were looking for an opportunity.”

However, Atteu acknowledged that Sandoval and Madix were genuinely having trouble in their relationship. “But from what I understand, I think they were having issues and they were at a stale place in their intimacy and sexual life for a minute anyway,” Atteu added. “So if they were having doubts and they were going to therapy or maybe trying to figure things out or maybe figure out new directions for their lives or what they were gonna do next.”

“But I feel like if you’re gonna do that, you should do it with a clean slate and not be in a relationship for seven months with a friend of yours that’s in the friend group,” he added. “And then decide that, oh, you’re not emotionally attached to the partner you’ve been with for 10 years. I think it was a little dirty the way it [ended].”