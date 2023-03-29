Scotty McCreery Admits He Can ‘Be a Hermit’ on Tour – How He’s Mixing It up for ‘Damn Strait’

Country music star Scotty McCreery brings energy and excitement on stage during his tour, but he recently admitted that he is more of a “hermit” who has a hard time getting out of his comfort zone on the road.

McCreery told Showbiz Cheat Sheet he loves meeting the fans on his Damn Strait Tour this year. During this tour, he made a conscious effort to immerse himself more in the different landscapes and cultures. “My wife’s always good about making me get out because I could be a hermit on the bus,” the American Idol star said. “So I’m glad she’ll be out there with me.”

Scotty McCreery loves to see the country on tour from the windows of his bus

McCreery road trips on tour and said there’s nothing quite like seeing the country from the windows of his bus.

Scotty McCreery |Catherine Powell/FilmMagic

“Seeing cities, the different landscapes, I love to just look out the window of the bus when we’re driving,” he mused. “I grew up on the East Coast and we’ll take the bus on through the deserts out in Arizona and Nevada, get to go to the West Coast and see the sunsets over the water and up to the Pacific Northwest and see just how majestic the mountains are. And you really get to see the world kind of through the windows of a bus. And I for one, I love that.”

He’s trying different foods on the road during the Damn Strait Tour

Another benefit of being on the road is trying the various foods in the different cities. McCreery admitted he wasn’t always as adventurous when it came to trying new fare. “I am now. I was not when I started by any means. Before I was like, I’ll do chicken tenders or a burger,” he recalled.

“But yeah, my wife and her family are all from Louisiana and they kind of eat anything and everything down there,” McCreery said. “So I had to learn quickly if I was going to fit in with the family. I had to just kind of suck it up. And now I love all sorts of stuff, so I’m glad they broadened my horizon.”

While being on the road during the tour can be tough, McCreery is happy to have the entire family along for the ride this year.

“I think everybody can get a little homesick no matter where you’re at,” he said. “So for me, family and friends are the most important thing to me. And luckily this year, [wife] Gabi and [son] Merrick Avery, they’re going to be coming out on the road with me. So that will ease a lot of the homesickness there. But you know, you just got to stay active and stay adventuresome and go out and see things.”

Scotty McCreery teases Damn Strait Tour

What can fans anticipate when the Damn Strait Tour comes to their city? McCreery teased that fans could get a taste of some new tracks. “There’s a really good chance,” he said. “I’ve been known to try a few out, even sometimes before we record anything. Just to see if there is kind of that spark, that connection with the crowd. Sometimes they lose their mind and sometimes they just kind of look at you with a blank stare. So you never know.”

In the meantime, McCreery partnered with UScellular’s “Locally Grown, Locally Live” music campaign and will host a “Ask Me Anything” on April 5 at 8:00 p.m. CT on Instagram Live. McCreery loves AMAs when he can connect and interact with fans.

“I think USCelluar and me kind of see eye to eye on just how big a connection is between the fans,” he said. “For me, if there’s no fans and we’re not connected, there’s no music career for me. So I love to get to see them on the road and connect with them, whether it’s on socials with these Ask Me Anything or Summer Fest. But yeah, it’s cool to get to connect to fans this way.”

To learn more about the program, visit locallygrown.uscellular.com.