Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs once told his son, Christian 'King' Combs, to get out of the house. Here's what led to the uncomfortable situation.

Hip-hop mogul Sean “P. Diddy” Combs has seven kids, and his first child with Kim Porter was Christian “King” Combs. King is following in his father’s footsteps, as he’s been making music under Bad Boy Records since 2016. Recently, King made the news for his diss track against 50 Cent. Here’s what the 26-year-old once said about Diddy kicking him out of the house.

Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs once kicked his son, Christian ‘King’ Combs, out of the house for waking up late

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs has high expectations for his kids, and Christian “King” Combs once dished about what it was like trying to break into the music industry. King spoke to Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM when he was 21 years old about how Diddy influenced him.

“I learned so much from just seeing him on tour to doing stuff like this, interviews, to being in the studio,” King explained. “He don’t really need to be hands-on right now. He knows that. But when I show him the music, he definitely was like, ‘Yo, this is fire.’ He actually encouraged me to put out more songs.”

Diddy wants to see King advance in the music industry, which means working hard from sunrise until sundown. King described one incident in which Diddy kicked him out of the house because he didn’t wake up early.

“It was a cool, chill day. It was pretty gloomy outside — no reason to be outside; a cool day to just be relaxing,” King started. However, when Diddy saw King not working, he grew upset. “He don’t really like seeing men chilling,” King said. “He likes to see us working.”

Diddy questioned King about when he was going to start working and head to the studio. “I was answering all the questions, but it wasn’t good enough,” King said. “He was like, ‘Yo, get out of my house. Ya’ll get out of my house right now.'”

“I had to sleep in the studio,” King continued. “I have my own little Bad Boy studio.”

Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs talked about parenting after Kim Porter’s death

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs is no stranger to parenting. He and Kim Porter welcomed Christina “King” Combs into the world first, and they had twins D’Lila and Jessie James in 2006. Unfortunately, Porter died in November 2018 from pneumonia.

“Before this, I was a part-time father, you know?” Diddy told Essence after Porter’s death. “My family was always first, but there are countless times when I chose work over everything else. But every day I can hear her telling me to go and spend some time with the kids and make sure everybody’s all right, like she would do. I’m just a lot more present, and, most important, now my kids come before anything else in my life.”

Diddy added that he gets along well with the other mothers of his kids. “We’re doing really well because [Porter’s] passing has changed us and made us love each other more,” he continued. “I’m happy to say that, because at first, I really didn’t know how we’d be doing.”

King Combs released a diss track slamming 50 Cent in May 2024

Christian “King” Combs made headlines in May 2024 for releasing a diss track against 50 Cent. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has made numerous social media posts about the Homeland Security raid on Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ two properties. The younger Combs wrote the song “Pick a Side” to call 50 Cent out for his behavior.

50 Cent responded to the diss on Instagram. “I feel so threatened by the things Christian is saying on his record,” the rapper wrote, according to USA Today. “I’m afraid for my life, please don’t hurt me, guys. I never mentioned or posted anything about Puffy’s kids because KEEFE D said he killed 2Pac. LOL.”

