‘Seeking Brother Husband’: Elisa Sets the Record Straight on Her and Mike’s Relationship Timeline

Is it cheating, or is it polyamory? Elisa from TLC’s new reality series Seeking Brother Husband has admitted that her and her husband Mike’s journey to non-monogamy began when she was unfaithful. But the couple didn’t immediately embrace having multiple partners after that incident, she recently explained.

Elisa from ‘Seeking Brother Husband’ cheated on Mike

Elisa and Mike of ‘Seeking Brother Husband’ | TLC via YouTube

Elisa and Mike started dating eight years ago and have been married for nearly five years. Initially, they had no intention of pursuing a polyamorous lifestyle. But that changed when, two years into their relationship, Elisa was unfaithful.

For many couples, cheating would have been an instant dealbreaker. But Elisa and Mike decided to work through it, with Mike actually raising the possibility of a non-monogamous relationship.

“Mike was actually the one who told me about polyamory,” Elisa explained in an Instagram video. “I didn’t even know polyamory was a thing. He was the one who suggested it and suggested that we both be able to date other people.”

The ‘Seeking Brother Husband’ cast members didn’t open up their relationship right away

While both Elisa and Mike were interested in having other partners, they didn’t jump right into polyamory. Instead, they took the time to work on their relationship.

“Even though we both knew that we wanted to be polyamorous, we still had a lot of work to do,” Elisa shared. “We spent two years working on our relationship, building trust, and building our foundation so that way when we did start to date, we felt comfortable and ready.”

Despite all the preparation, Mike still struggled when they opened up their relationship.

“I started dating first and it was hard for Mike to see me go out on dates at first. He did have to work through his own jealousy and insecurities,” she said. “But after a while, he got used to it. And now it’s totally fine for him.”

The TLC star admits she got jealous when her husband started dating other women

Mike and Elisa are just starting on their polyandry journey…can their relationship handle the complications to come? Tune in to the new series #SeekingBrotherHusband Sundays at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/f4713ZZaVS — TLC Network (@TLC) March 25, 2023

Seeking Brother Husband focuses on women with multiple male partners. But Elisa explained that she’s not the only one in her marriage who is allowed to date other people.

“It’s definitely a two-way street,” she said. “It’s not just me that’s dating.”

With Mike also free to see other women, Elisa has had to come to terms with the idea of not being his only partner. It’s not always easy, she says.

“Mike didn’t start, like, seriously dating until about a year ago,” she said. “Just recently, he met a partner that he really likes. And so I’ve been really struggling with my own feelings of jealousy and insecurity and having to work through that.”

Want to see more of Elisa and Mike’s story? New episodes of Seeking Brother Husband air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

