‘Seeking Brother Husband’: Kenya Confirms That Carl Has Another Wife

One of the stars of Seeking Brother Husband is shedding more light on her family’s unique dynamic. Kenya, who appears on the TLC reality series with her husbands Carl and Tiger, recently explained that Carl has another partner, even though that relationship isn’t featured on the show.

Kenya, Carl, and Tiger star in ‘Seeking Brother Husband’

TLC viewers met Kenya and her partners on the series premiere of Seeking Brother Husband, which explores the lives of women who have multiple husbands. Kenya and her legal husband Carl have been together for 26 years, while Kenya and Tiger have been in a relationship for 10 years.

Kenya and Carl had been married for 12 years when they decided that she would date other men. It wasn’t a decision that Carl was immediately on board with, he admitted.

“We discussed it for a number of years,” Carl explained in the premiere. “I finally came into the knowledge and understanding of, you know, feminine expression and realized you have to allow women to be free and express themselves. And as a man, I need to support her in doing that.”

“I’m super multi-faceted,” Kenya said. “It feels like Carl fits one part of who I am – philosophical, and spiritual, and we have these deep conversations. And then the other part is like thrill-seeking, excitement, traveling, and that’s who Tiger fits. But I’m both of those people.”

The ‘Seeking Brother Husband’ cast member explains the dynamic of her marriages

On Seeking Brother Husband, it looks like Kenya is the only woman in both Tiger and Carl’s lives. But that’s not the case, she explained in an Instagram post. Carl has another wife, while Tiger continues to co-parent with his ex-wife. She also clarified that she, Carl, and Tiger have a dynamic called a “Poly V … that entails one person in the center connected, individually to two partners – each situated at the top of the V. This is different from a #triad – which is more a triangle where three people are connected in one relationship.”

The Seeking Brother Husband cast members shed more light on their relationship and how they make everything work during an appearance on the Isiah Factor Uncensored (via YouTube). Keeping everyone’s schedules straight is key, Kenya said.

“We have a Google calendar,” she explained. “Because they both have other partners … they’re in town off and on and then I have other partners as well. So they have to have a calendar.”

Kenya of ‘Seeking Brother Husband’ said if her husband was going to have multiple partners, she should be able to do the same

Kenya also opened up to host Isiah Carey about her and Carl’s initial journey to polyamory. She explained that he had told her early in their marriage that he was interested in an open relationship.

“He wanted to have other women,” the Seeking Brother Husband star said. “He had said that when we first got married. So I knew that was one of his goals. And when it started to happen at year 12 of our marriage I said, ‘Well, I would like to get in on that too.’ Because I just think, fair is fair.”

Though Carl had already expressed interest in pursuing other partners for himself, he admitted that he wasn’t initially receptive to the idea of Kenya doing the same.

“At first I was closed to [the idea of her dating other men],” he said. “Because I had never really heard of a married woman dating multiple men.” But he and Kenya talked it out and came to an arrangement that worked for them.

“We just talked about everything,” he said. “When she had feelings for someone else, she brought that to me.”

Seeking Brother Husband airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

