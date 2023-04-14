‘Seeking Brother Husband’: Kenya Explains Why She Let Her Ex David Back Into Her Life

Kenya from Seeking Brother Husband already has two men in her life. But in the April 16 episode of the TLC reality show, she adds another guy to the mix. And he’s someone from her past. In a social media post, Kenya shed more light on why she welcomed an ex back into her life.

Kenya’s ex returns in the next episode of TLC’s ‘Seeking Brother Husband’

Kenya already has two husbands: Carl, to whom she’s been legally married for more than 25 years, and Tiger, with whom she’s been in a relationship for 10 years. But it seems like she might be ready to go from two husbands to three. In the next episode of Seeking Brother Husband, one of Kenya’s ex-boyfriends pays her a visit, and based on her reaction when she answers the door, she’s pretty happy to see him.

“This date is exactly the type of attention I’ve been missing,” she says in a teaser (via Twitter) for the upcoming episode. Meanwhile, Carl and Tiger look on, unamused.

The ‘Seeking Brother Husband’ cast member explains why her previous relationship ended

In an Instagram update, Kenya shed some more light on her partnership with David and her decision to revisit a past relationship. She explained that they had been together for seven years, but that things ended when he got involved with another woman who wasn’t comfortable with their polygamous dynamic.

“David met a novice-level poly partner who decided she wanted me out of the picture! Of course I happily acquiesced given she is a beginner and I’m an expert,” Kenya shared. “I knew it wouldn’t last, not when his new lady was seeking #ownership – no human wants to be owned.”

The Seeking Brother Husband cast member wasn’t surprised when her ex’s other relationship ended.

“My men can break up with me, but I’m always with them. .. so… years later when that scenario inevitably ended, we picked up seamlessly,” she said.

Kenya explains why she let her ex back into her life

Many people would be reluctant to let an ex back into their life after a breakup. But Kenya was open to rekindling things with David if that was what he wanted.

“This may sound complicated, but it’s really simple. I’m not going to file ANYONE away as a disappointment,” she wrote. “Therefore, if people who have left me, want to come back, after whatever they venture through, I’m open arms!”

“#ProgressiveLove means realizing that there is no separation between you and everyone/everything on this planet,” she added. “I am literally one with all things and beings! So whatever I feel about you is a reflection of me. So if I do not love you, I do not love me. So why play that game?”

New episodes of Seeking Brother Husband airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

