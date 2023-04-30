‘Seeking Brother Husband’: Kenya and Tiger Get Married (and Carl Officiates) in Season Finale

The season finale of TLC’s Seeking Brother Husband is almost here, and it will feature a big moment for Kenya and Tiger. After a decade together, the two are taking the next step and getting married – with Kenya’s legal husband Carl officiating.

Kenya recently took to Instagram to share a teaser for the last episode of Seeking Brother Husband’s first season. In the clip, her husband Carl opens up about officiating at his wife’s wedding to another man.

Carl, Kenya, and Tiger of ‘Seeking Brother Husband’ | TLC via YouTube

“It’s not every day that I get to preside over marrying my wife to the man that she loves,” he says.

The situation isn’t exactly conventional, but according to Kenya, having her spouse of more than 25 years take a central role in her wedding to Tiger makes perfect sense.

“The amazing thing about this ceremony is we always planned to have Carl marry us because he has been so instrumental in us having a successful #polylife,” she wrote on Instagram.

Kenya went on to praise her husband for being open to embracing a polyamorous lifestyle. (In addition to being married to Kenya, Carl is also in a committed relationship with another woman.)

“Carl could simply be one of these men who just cheats! He is a very lovable and sexy man,” she added. “So in another universe I’d be ‘faithful’ to him while he makes ‘mistakes’ over and over, in a one sided, #secretpoly union. But instead, he stood up and owned that it ‘just makes sense for equality’ that my wife have free access to outside relationships as well.”

Other ‘Seeking Brother Husband’ cast members are struggling

Kenya, Carl, and Tiger have found balance in their unconventional relationship. But some of the other Seeking Brother Husband cast members are struggling to make polyandry work for them.

In the clip, Vinson admits to Kim (who is married to Dustin) that he’s still interested in being with her. But she worries that what he really wants is a monogamous relationship. Meanwhile, things get awkward between Elisa and Mike when he asks whether there’s a chance they’d decide not to have an open marriage in the future. She allows that it’s a possibility but unlikely to happen anytime soon. And in an interview, she admits that, as of now, she’s not willing to give up polyandry.

“If Mike were to come to me tomorrow, and say that, you know, he doesn’t want this lifestyle anymore, then yeah, we would have to have a really big discussion because I’m not ready to give up this lifestyle,” she says in another season finale teaser (via Twitter). “Not yet. We’ve barely even started.”

The Seeking Brother Husband season finale airs Sunday, April 30 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

