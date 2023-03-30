‘Seeking Brother Husband’ Star Kim Says She’s Not a Fan of the Show’s Name

TLC is raising some eyebrows with its latest series. Seeking Brother Husband is a gender-swapped twist on Seeking Sister Wife. The show, which premiered March 26, follows women and men who are living a polyandrous lifestyle. While one of the show’s cast members says she has no qualms about giving TV viewers a look at her family’s unusual dynamic, she does admit she’s not a huge fan of the show’s name.

Kim and Dustin star in ‘Seeking Brother Husband’

Vinson, Kim, and Dustin of ‘Seeking Brother Husband’ | TLC via YouTube

Kim. 37, and her husband Dustin, 42, have been together for 13 years. After roughly a decade of marriage, the teacher and massage therapist decided to open up their relationship, as they explained in the first episode of Seeking Brother Husband. Enter Vinson. Kim fell for him after meeting through a mutual friend. They’ve been dating him ever since, even though she’s still married to Dustin.

It wasn’t a lifestyle Kim and Dustin envisioned when they first fell in love.

“When we first got together, if you would have told me that we would be in the position that we are now with seeking multiple partners, I would have told you you were crazy,” Kim said.

The ‘Seeking Brother Husband’ cast member doesn’t love the show’s title

Kim and Dustin are opening up their lives to scrutiny in their new TLC show. Stepping in front of the cameras and getting candid about their relationship wasn’t an easy choice, she shared on Instagram.

“At first, I figured, no way! This part of our lives felt like our little secret, and I wasn’t sure I was ready to share it with the world,” she wrote. “But after much contemplation and many prayers, we decided to go for it.”

Though Seeking Brother Husband focuses on women with multiple partners, Kim described the show as being about “polyamory and open relationships.”

“Though I’m not a fan of the name (ha!), I am excited for the opportunity to share the journey of opening our marriage,” she added.

Kim says she hopes the TLC show has a ‘positive influence’

There's plenty to go around ? the series premiere of #SeekingBrotherHusband starts now! pic.twitter.com/2IFFXr39yZ — TLC Network (@TLC) March 27, 2023

Not everyone who watches Seeking Brother Husband will understand or embrace Kim and Dustin’s choices. But she says she hopes people who do tune in come away with new ideas about love.

“We did not walk into this to gain fame and fortune … We did it with the intention to have a positive influence on the world – to show the world a different perspective around love and hopefully make an impact,” she wrote.

“I hope you will tune in to follow our journey,” she added. “Remember that it is reality TV… All we could do was show up authentically and surrender. This has all been a wild ride, and I’m grateful for the blessing this experience has been for me and my family, and I continue to bless it all!”

New episodes of Seeking Brother Husband airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

