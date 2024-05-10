Is Selena Gomez ready to get engaged to Benny Blanco? Here's what she posted to her Instagram Stories that has fans talking.

Selena Gomez is known for her past on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber. However, she’s now happier than ever with her current boyfriend, Benny Blanco. Blanco and Gomez first worked together in 2015 but didn’t start dating until late 2023. Now, speculation swirls that Gomez might be hinting at an engagement. Here’s what she posted.

Is Selena Gomez hinting at an engagement with Benny Blanco? She posted a photo of a ring on Instagram

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco seem like the perfect match. While Gomez was on and off with Justin Bieber for years, Gomez adores Blanco and has gushed about him online. In one comment on Instagram, she wrote, “He has treated me better than any human being on this planet,” according to Elle. In another, she added, “He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”

So, is Gomez ready to walk down the aisle with Blanco? She posted a photo of their hands to her Instagram Stories on May 9, 2023. Her hand rests on Blanco’s, and she’s wearing a large ring on her index finger. While the ring isn’t on the finger that would signify an engagement, the prominent ring in the black-and-white photo makes fans wonder what’s coming next.

Gomez’s post was also posted after Justin and Hailey Bieber announced their pregnancy. It seems like Gomez responded to the news by reminding fans she’s also happy and in a loving relationship.

A source said Benny Blanco is ‘planning a romantic proposal’

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco | Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Selena Gomez has discussed marriage and kids in the past. She discussed what she’s looking for in a romantic partner and how she hopes to leave Hollywood one day to start a family of her own. As for Benny Blanco, a source told Life & Style that Gomez is excited about the possibility of Blanco getting down on one knee.

“Selena can’t wait for Benny to propose,” the source shared, according to Yahoo. “She’s been telling friends she’s finally found the right guy, and she’s ready to walk down the aisle. There are some who fear she’s rushing into things a little bit, though. They don’t want Selena to get her heart broken.”

As for Blanco, the source added that he was already “planning” how to propose to Gomez, and the couple even “talked rings” in 2024. “Benny is planning a romantic proposal — he’s just waiting for the right time,” the source continued. The insider added that fans should expect Blanco to “pop the question any day now.”

Selena Gomez’s boyfriend called her one of the ‘sweetest,’ ‘most charming,’ and ‘humble’ people he knows

Selena Gomez has gushed about her relationship with boyfriend Benny Blanco. And Blanco thinks highly of his famous girlfriend. He discussed Gomez on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“She’s, like, the best, most genuine person; everything is so completely real,” Blanco gushed to Drew Barrymore. “Like, every day when I wake up, and I’ll like walk by the mirror, as I walk to her, and I now look at myself, and I’m like, ‘How did I get here?’ Like, how is this my …?”

“She’s one of the sweetest, one of the most charming, one of the most humble people I’ve ever met,” Blanco continued. “Every day, she wakes up thinking about, ‘How can I make all my friends and loved ones around me feel better?’ That’s her genuine thought process.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, follow Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s Instagram.