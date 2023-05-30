‘Selling Sunset’: Where Does the Cast Buy Their Wildly Glamorous Clothes?

If the Selling Sunset cast is known for anything besides real estate, it’s their unbelievable outfit choices. Alright, fine, it’s actually their abundance of drama, but the clothes definitely take the third-place spot. While most open houses feature brokers dressed in blazers and tailored pants, the women on this Netflix show arrive wearing as little as possible and occasionally do shots of liquor off of each other’s bodies (cough, Chrishell and Emma). No judgement, though.

Of course, we’ve seen plenty of designer brands featured on the show, from giant Chanel prints to tiny Louis Vuitton emblems donning everything from skirts to sports bras. But the more intricate looks often come without obvious labels. So, where do these women buy their wardrobes?

‘Selling Sunset’ cast at the People’s Choice Awards in 2022 | Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC/Getty Images

The ‘Selling Sunset’ cast pays for all their own clothes

No, the women don’t have a glam budget. At least, that’s what cast member Chelsea Lazkani, who joined the show in its fifth season, revealed on TikTok after word started to spread that the women’s outfits were wilder than ever.

“We get this question a lot,” Lazkani said in a TikTok about the outfits. “We do not get a wardrobe or glam budget. This is very standard in reality TV. This is reality TV; you come as you please … We definitely turn it up for y’all.” She continued by saying that their wardrobe budget is “out of our own pockets.”

Lazkani also revealed that the women don’t have a “glam squad” meaning they don’t get their hair and makeup done on the show’s dime, either. However, some of them have admitted to getting hair and makeup done with their own money. Who can blame them? It’s a lot to keep up with!

The women mostly shop their looks from high-end designers

If you were hoping to dress like the Selling Sunset cast, you might want to open your wallet just a bit wider. Most of what these ladies wear is anything but affordable. While it’s hard to pinpoint exactly where the women purchase the outfits that make it onto the show (with the exception of those that are obvious, based on symbols), these ladies to tend to tag their designers in looks on social media, so we can at least get an idea of where they shop and how much they spend.

On May 24, Chelsea posted a series of photos to Instagram sporting a $995 Diesel skirt paired with a jacket that appeared to mimic a racecar driver. On May 18, Emma Hernan posted herself on Instagram wearing a stunning red dress and gold heels, the latter of which were from Femme Los Angeles and retailed for a surprisingly affordable $189.

Bre Tiesi, on the other hand, recently posted herself to Instagram dressed head to toe in Mugler. Though her exact blazer couldn’t be found on the brand’s website, other similar jackets cost around $2,350. Similar pant styles appear to cost around $1,000 per pair, totaling her outfit (excluding shoes) to more than $3,000. She can be seen wearing Christian Louboutins other Instagram photos; those pumps cost around $1,000 per pair, though the price can vary depending on the exact style.

The bottom line is these women spare no expense to look glamorous, and they certainly excel at it. The Selling Sunset ladies might be teeming with drama, but they certainly look good while fighting their battles.