‘Sex and the City’: Charlotte Wasn’t Supposed to Be a Main Character

While Carrie Bradshaw is the main character in Sex and the City, her three best friends are also major players in the series. Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), a lawyer, didn’t take anyone’s crap, especially not men. Samatha Jones (Kim Cattrall) lived her life fabulously and out loud, doing who and what she wanted — when she wanted. Finally, Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) was the more demure friend out of the foursome who valued more traditional roles.

Charlotte is an integral part of the success of SATC, but she wasn’t even supposed to be a main character on the show.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York in ‘Sex and The City’| HBO

Kristin Davis was originally asked to audition for Carrie on ‘Sex and the City’

When it came to putting the show together, Sex and the City creator Darren Star initially sent the script for Carrie to Davis. However, in Sex and the City and Us, Davis revealed that she could not get past the character description for Carrie. It described the writer/fashion-lover as having “the body of Heather Locklear and the mind of Dorothy Parker.”

The book says, “All Davis could think was, ‘I am never in a million years going to have the body of Heather Locklear … Carrie’s fantastic, but I’m Charlotte.'”

Davis went on to convince Star and her team that Charlotte was the right role for her, and it all worked out in the end.

Charlotte York wasn’t supposed to be a main character in ‘Sex and the City’

Miranda, Samantha, and Carrie always seemed a bit more aligned with one another than with Charlotte. This makes sense now that Sex and the City fans have learned that Charlotte initially wasn’t supposed to be a main character on the show.

In the book, Sex and the City and Us, Davis was told by the creators and producers that Charlotte was going to be a recurring character who appeared in some but not all episodes of the series.

However, as the show pressed forward, the writers decided that Charlotte and her perspective was an internal part of the core four. It all worked out in the end.

Charlotte has the biggest character development in ‘Sex and the City’

Charlotte always stood out as the most traditional among her friend group. Though she was a successful art curator, her career always seemed to be the background. Instead, Charlotte’s focus was finding a successful husband and having children.

Over the course of six seasons of SATC, Charlotte learned the hard way that obtaining the “picture perfect” life could be a lot harder than expected. Moreover, she also learned that even if you get everything you want, it may not be enough.

To find true happiness, she had to throw her list to the wind and take a different route when it came to her dreams and aspirations.