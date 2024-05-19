Carrie Bradshaw's sex column had negative consequences three times during the run of 'Sex and the City.' Do you remember each time it caused romantic complications?

Sex and the City was all about the sexual exploits of Carrie Bradshaw and her pals. Those romances also helped Carrie make a living. She documented her dates and relationships in her weekly sex column. You would think the column would eventually create tension in her relationships. While it didn’t happen often, Carrie’s love life was impacted by her columns on a couple of occasions.

Bill Kelley broke up with Carrie over her column

During the first two seasons of Sex and the City, Carrie Bradshaw’s love life centered mostly around Mr. Big and a few one-off dates. While Big had read the column, he didn’t seem outwardly fazed by it. The first time Carrie’s column interfered with her love life happened in season 3.

In season 3 of Sex and the City, Carrie briefly dated a politician named Bill Kelley. Carrie and Bill got along well initially and things looked like they could get serious. Carrie was somewhat bothered by his sexual interests but was willing to try to make it work. Bill, however, couldn’t get over her career choice. Bill broke up with Carrie because his political advisors worried her job would affect his political campaign. They never saw each other again.

Mr. Big didn’t want to hook up with Carrie after reading her book

Mr. Big knew what Carrie did for a living from the start. During the first two iterations of their relationship, he did not express an issue with her career. He even described her column as “cute” when they first met. That doesn’t mean her column never negatively impacted their romance, though.

In season 5 of Sex and the City, Carrie traveled to California for a book reading. She intended to hook up with Mr. Big while out west to break her dry spell. He would have been a sure thing if he hadn’t read her book. When Carrie tried to put the moves on Big, he told her that reading her book made him reconsider an intimate relationship with her, insisting that her judgment was terrible when it came to him. He eventually relented, and they did hookup. Still, there were some tense moments thanks to the column.

Aleksandr Petrovsky’s friends were rude about Carrie’s job

Aleksander Petrovosky didn’t have an issue with Carrie’s column, but his friends did. During a gathering in season 6, a friend of Petrovsky’s made a disgusted face when Carrie discussed her career. His friends clearly believed Carrie’s job was less important and less prestigious than their own.

Petrovsky’s friends might have had an issue with Carrie’s column, but he did not. Petrovsky, for all of his faults, was a staunch supporter of Carrie’s career and seemed proud of what she did for a living. He might not have been a great fit for Carrie, but he wasn’t a bad guy. He defended her and her career to his friends, and we still aren’t convinced he meant to hit her in the series finale.