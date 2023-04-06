‘Sex and the City’: The Louis Vuitton Purse Carrie Gave Louis Never Made Any Sense

Sex and the City fans have known and loved the series for 25 years. For six seasons of the show, two films, and now And Just Like That, fans have been enamored with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her life fabulous New York City life. Carrie’s friends, fashion, and dating life have been a part of the franchise since the beginning.

However, one major fashion fail that involved Carrie’s then-assistant Louis (Jennifer Hudson) is still troubling to many.

Jennifer Hudson as Louis in ‘Sex and the City’ | HBO

Who was Louis in ‘Sex and the City’?

Portrayed by Hudson, Louis was Carrie’s assistant in the first Sex and the City film. She was just a minor character in the film. However, she was a major force in Carrie’s life following her dramatic breakup with Big (Chris Noth) when he essentially humiliated Carrie and left her at the alter.

Louis came into Carrie’s life after the fashionista and writer returned from what was supposed to be her honeymoon in Mexico. She unpacked Carrie’s apartment and organized her phone, calendar, and closet. Louis made life following her failed engagement just a tad bit easier.

Though Carrie and Big eventually reunited, Louis was instrumental in helping Carrie keep it together when they were broken up.

The Louis Vuitton purse Carrie gave Louis was awful

Touched by all of Louis’ hard work as her assistant, Carrie gifted her with a Louis Vuitton bag as a parting gift. However, the bag is perhaps the most hideous bag that has ever come out of the fashion house. The bag was a collaboration between Richard Prince and Marc Jacobs and was the “Motard Firebird,” which debuted on the spring/summer 2008 runway.

In the film, Carrie purchased the $5,400 bag as a Christmas gift for Louis. Unfortunately, the red and yellow design gave McDonald’s vibes, and unlike some of the more classic bags, the awful material made the purse look more like a lunchbox than a handbag

However, Louis, who is on an assistant salary, is thrilled to accept the bag from her boss, and she wore it with pride in the movie.

In ‘Sex and the City’ Carrie Bradshaw had fabulous personal style

For six seasons of the series, two films, and now in the current series, And Just Like That, Carrie is always dressed to the nines. While fans might not always agree with her style choices, she somehow always looks fabulous and put together. Therefore, it’s even more confusing that she would have chosen that particular Louis Vuitton bag for Louis when there are so many other options at the fashion house that would have made way more sense.

On Tik Tok, the clips of Carrie gifting Louis. The bag has resurfaced time and time again with fans jokingly labeling it the most traumatic moment in film history.

If Hudson should happen to reprise her role in And Just Like That in a cameo situation of sorts, fans are hoping that the costume department redeems themselves for such an egregious error by styling her with a new bag. While the one Carrie gave her was undoubtedly a sentimental and kind gesture, it may have been better if Louis had sold the bag and put the money toward her rent or something.